EXCLUSIVE: Altum lacks ‘financial capability’ to deliver GKI

ALTUM Property Group "does not have the financial capability" to build infrastructure on Great Keppel Island, according to a Deloitte report, but the Sunshine Coast-based developer says the State Government's expectations are "not really reasonable".

A Financial and Managerial Capability Assessment completed by Deloitte for the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy in June 2020, seen by The Morning Bulletin, stated that on June 30, 2019, Altum had net assets of $26.8 million, and despite a "track record of profitability" in the 2018 and 2019 financial years, "does not have the financial capability to complete the project from its own resources".

The report said $375.2 million was required just for the infrastructure component of the GKI development; the entire revitalisation would cost $1.5 billion.

It went on: "We have requested, but not received, more recent financial information.

"This financial information is over 10 months old and the financial position may have changed since that time."

It added that the "realisation" of $114 million of Altum's inventory depended on the sale of homes at Parkridge Noosa, "which may have occurred since 30 June 2019".

Nevertheless, it hedged that possibility, given the effect of the coronavirus on the real estate market.

"These operating results are achieved in [a] normal business environment prior to COVID-19," the report said.

"There [are] significant uncertainties in the current marketplace regarding real estate sales as well as access to capital."

Tourism Minister Kate Jones. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The Deloitte assessment confirmed previous comments by Labor Ministers: Tourism Minister Kate Jones said in August that Altum still had to prove it had proper "financial backing", and last week, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Labor would not sign a deal with a company "unless they have the funds to deliver what they promise".

Altum's GKI Revitalisation Project general manager Leigh McCready said it was correct that "we don't have that kind of cash lying around" because "most property developers don't", and she agreed that "the ability to finance this project has become a whole lot harder because of COVID".

"We've said it's not really reasonable to expect us to build all that infrastructure," Mrs McCready said.

"Nobody has asked us for more financial information.

"For them to say our financials are the problem … they're trying to shift the blame away from themselves."

The government, as per Deloitte's report and the above quotations by Ms Jones and Ms Lauga, wants Altum to prove its financial security before handing over the required land leases; Altum wants sufficient government backing before seeking other investors.

Mrs McCready said a letter Labor sent Altum last week "is the closest we've got and potentially the closest we're going to get" to Altum's preferred way of doing things.

"[The State Government is] basically saying that until we can demonstrate that we've got finance partnering to the extent that the project needs, they won't transfer the lease to us," she said.

"We can't go out to finance partners until we know the level of State Government commitment."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga at GKI in 2018.

Labor has $30 million on offer for GKI; the LNP has $25 million, and One Nation $100 million, along with Altum's vote.

The Queensland Government is now in its caretaker period, so Labor cannot sign binding agreements to large projects, but any party can continue to make or change its election promises.

Labor's money ($25 million at the time of the announcement, since increased) was meant for a jetty, boat ramp, shade and seating, walking trails, and more.

Altum did not consider those jobs a priority, calling them "short-term beautification projects", and thought the money insufficient regardless: it wanted $47.5 million for that work.

"Things like walking trails … they're kind of nice to have but they're not going to help the project get ahead," Mrs McCready said.

Tower Holdings has the leases for the government-owned GKI land, and Altum's contract to buy those leases expires on October 30.

"We've basically said that in the contract we have to be satisfied with the level of government support," Mrs McCready said.

"We need to make an investment decision about what our next job is. We need the next job to roll in to keep our people employed.

"If we wanted to try to change that contract date … there's absolutely no guarantee that Tower would agree to that."