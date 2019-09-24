Exciting new workshops to join Gympie film festival

MASTER CLASS: Learn the art of mosaic making from an artisan with over 19 years of artistic development when renowned mosaic artist Brett Campbell conducts his workshops at next week's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival at the Gympie Civic Centre.

RENOWNED mosaic artist Brett Campbell will be sharing his skills during free mosaic workshops each day during the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival.

Heart of Gold is looking through the lens of mosaics this year, in both the selection of films and the creation of beautiful connected events, festival manager Paula Jayne said.

Workshop participants will be able to make their own unique mosaic tile that represents something meaningful to them.

Brett Campbell works on one of his mosaics.

"Don't miss the opportunity to learn the art of mosaic making from an artisan with over 19 years of artistic experience,” Paula said.

The finished artwork will be photographed and will become part of a community mosaic art project that will be projected onto a screen during the festival.

Younger mosaic makers can attend the paper mosaic workshops run alongside the Brett Campbell studio in Prospectors Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Heart of Gold artistic director Lydia Fairhill said she had come to realise mosaics meant something different to everyone.

"For me it is an extension of our connection to each other, to the land and to our community,” she said.

"We take something broken and make something beautiful out of it.

One of Brett Campbell's spectacular mosaics.

"So, in 2019, the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival is an affirmation of the fact that pain is real, but so is hope and that sometimes from brokenness comes deep transformation.”

This drop-in workshop is suitable for all ages and abilities and is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

Mosaic workshop times: Thursday 10am-1pm, 2-5pm; Friday 10am-1pm; Saturday 10am-1pm, 2-5pm; Sunday 10am-1pm.

Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival runs in the Gympie Civic Centre from October 3-6. More information at heartofgold.com.au