Exciting new era about to start at The Gympie Times

IN an exciting new era for The Gympie Times, we are changing the size of our newspaper from Wednesday, October 23.

The more compact 350mm high format will be more reader friendly than our current 380mm high size.

The Gympie Times will be among the first daily News Corp Australia newspapers to change to the new format.

Editor Shelley Strachan said the new format would allow for more stories to be printed.

"While the new newspaper will be slightly smaller and more compact, the pages will be designed in a way which will allow to us to publish a higher number of stories than we do now,” Ms Strachan said.

"Research shows that newspaper readers love reading lots of little stories, so we'll be making sure they're getting value for money.”

The Gympie Times general manager Tracey McKean said: "While our newsprint product is changing shape, our commitment to this community remains.”

"We are confident the new-look GT newspaper will ensure we continue to be the trusted, proud voice for our community in the years ahead,” Mrs McKean said.

"This is an exciting next step for our business and will allow us to keep delivering for our readers and advertisers.”

Mrs McKean said she could not wait for the first newspaper to be printed in the new format.

"The Gympie Tims has had many changes in its 151-year history but none as exciting as this,” she said. "We're confident readers will love it.”

The new format is the same size our sister newspaper in the United States - the New York Post - has been printed on for many years.

"It's much easier to read and the more compact format has substantial environmental benefits because we are using less paper,” Ms Strachan said.

"Over the next week and a half you'll be hearing a lot more about the changes and what to expect from October 23.”

The Gympie Times has evolved during its 151-year history, have several different owners, two name changes and 18 different mastheads.

It is Gympie's oldest surviving business and was established and first printed as The Nashville Times and Mary River Mining Gazette at its Mary St premises on February 15, 1868, just five months after James Nash discovered gold.

Eight months after that first edition editor Herbert Rogers proclaimed a new era for the Nashville Times as it expanded to three days a week.

By the 1920s it was The Gympie Times and black and white photos were being printed, but it wasn't until 1979 that a Wednesday edition was introduced and in 1982 it went five days a week. In 2006, we went full colour, and in 2016 we were bought by News Corp.