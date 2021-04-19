Exciting new digital future for The Gympie Times

The Gympie Times’s editor Shelley Strachan and reporters (from top) Scott Kovacevic, Josh Preston and Kristen Camp are dedicated to serving the region they live in.

The Gympie Times’s editor Shelley Strachan and reporters (from top) Scott Kovacevic, Josh Preston and Kristen Camp are dedicated to serving the region they live in.

For more than 153 years, The Gympie Times has covered this region with passion and pride because we‘re locals and we live here.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as The Gympie Times finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of the Courier Mail.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

The Gympie Times will continue to report on historic events like the protests outside Gympie in December 2020. Pictures: Kristen Camp

What won‘t change is our passion for local news.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of The Gympie Times. We work for you, and that won‘t change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at gympietimes.com.au) will be run locally. We have the same number of journalists.

YOUR TEAM COVERING LOCAL NEWS

The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan.

Shelley Strachan has been Editor of the The Gympie Times for the past five years and was a journalist, sub editor, chief of staff and deputy editor for 25 years before that.

She is a proud Gympie-ite who grew up here and raised four children in the region, is passionate about her hometown, about being a voice and an advocate for its people, and about exposing, debating and resolving the issues facing the region.

Shelley leads the largest and most talented, multi award winning group of reporters in the Gympie region, providing local news 24/7 and giving comprehensive, professional coverage of the local courts, crime, council, schools, business, real estate and daily triumphs, challenges and tragedies that unfold locally.

Email your Letters to the Editor to shelley.strachan@news.com.au

Scott Kovacevic.

Scott Kovacevic is a senior news reporter who focuses on council, business and development. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre with First Class Honours and a Masters Degree in Journalism. He grew up in the Wide Bay, after a 12-year sting on the Gold Coast, joined The Gympie Times in 2016.

Josh Preston has been with The Gympie Times since 2018. Josh was born in Victoria and moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2006. He studied a Bachelor of Communications majoring in Journalism at USC, graduating in 2017.

Josh Preston.

Kristen Camp became a part of The Gympie Times team in 2020. Kristen grew up on the Sunshine Coast and has a Bachelor of Journalism. She is the Times’s digital producer and breaking news specialist.

Kristen Camp.

Elizabeth Neil is the newest member of the team, with a passion for court reporting.

Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Gympie region.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day‘s news, will continue to be available.

The digital edition is a popular component of The Gympie Times’s online experience, giving readers the option to read the articles in a print-style format.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and, in coming weeks, customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that – and other key things – after we launch.

Every week The Gympie Times features a user submitted photo as its Facebook cover image as part of a weekly social media competition. This week's winning photo which received the most likes was captured by Jessie Coleman and shows a full moon over Gympie.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you‘re into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we‘re not going anywhere.

