Exciting moment for a region on the move

JUST when you think nothing happens around here, something does - something which might be good or bad.

But, exciting as it is to live in a time of great and decisive change, our responsibility to future generations is to ensure that the changes we oversee are for the better.

New infrastructure is often a good thing, if the bulldozers don't run over something irreplaceable.

We all like better roads and bridges. We all like better cars.

We all complain about the traffic congestion which inevitably follows, requiring us to build more of those better roads.

Only when it is too late do we miss those drives in the country and the swimming holes and picnic spots that are now someone else's back yard.

We don't like it when nothing happens either, but that is no longer Gympie's problem.

In today's paper Scott Kovacevic lists some of the major infrastructure projects that will change our lives in the near future, providing at the same time the foundations for further change and growth.

And that will happen whether we like it or not.

How we manage inevitable change is the political question for the future.

And when we look around, it is hard to escape a conclusion that the future is already here.

Let's make it a good one.