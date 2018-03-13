Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEFENDING: Kingaroy's Matt Patroni blocks to keep his side's final hopes alive in Gympie on Saturday.
DEFENDING: Kingaroy's Matt Patroni blocks to keep his side's final hopes alive in Gympie on Saturday.
News

Exciting end to A-grade grand final

Rebecca Singh
by
13th Mar 2018 5:30 AM

Cricket: A rain delay did not stop Kingaroy as their tail end batted to victory over Murgon in Gympie on Saturday.

The sides took to the pitch four hours after scheduled play. Murgon started the game strong, making a total of 90 runs, with their batsmen pushing that total to 200 runs.

Kingaroy had a tough battle, needing wickets in hand to survive.

Murgon were the stand outs all year round and their bowling line-up needed 10 wickets to clench the win.

In an amazing turn of events, disciplined Murgon bowlers crumbled the Kingaroy batsmen. Kingaroy had only two wickets in hand and needed 170 runs.

Similar to the Australian cricket team on a few occasions, Kingaroy needed their tail end to perform.

Nervous fans and family members of the Kingaroy players watched on as Murgon looked to take the remaining wickets.

At the crease were Kingaroy youngsters Jayden Heness and Luke Smith, who needed to start a strong partnership with a level head. A difficult task for even professional senior cricketers.

It was going to be a mammoth task but they found confidence after each over and were able to get the necessary runs.

gympie regional cricket association gympie sport jayden heness kingaroy luke smith murgon and districts cricket
Gympie Times
Blood on their hands: the terrible Bruce Hwy tally we keep

Blood on their hands: the terrible Bruce Hwy tally we keep

News Those who stand in the way of Section D of the Bruce Hwy bypass will have blood on their hands

WARNING: Dangerous surf ahead of potential cyclone

WARNING: Dangerous surf ahead of potential cyclone

Weather 4m waves, gale force winds to hit Cooloola Coast

Local blokes ready to help farmers succeed

Local blokes ready to help farmers succeed

News Duo set to run new business as a team.

Bullying: why are we sending 12-year-olds to high school?

Bullying: why are we sending 12-year-olds to high school?

Letters to the Editor Is there a connection, asks Gympie letter writer?

Local Partners