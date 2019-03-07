Menu
GOLDEN OLDIES: Victory College union coach and teacher Bruce McAllister (front), Steven "Crossy" Cross, Paul "Blacki" Blackburn, Jason "Macca" McPherson, Matt "Salty" Salter, KC King, Jason "Flikka" Flikweert, Laurence "Zulu" Epstein and Ariki "Chief" Edwards with VRQ president Mikey T Hiko all smiles after the Rugby Oldies Carnival last Saturday.
EXCITING CONTEST: Victory prepare to battle St Pats

Rebecca Singh
by
6th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
RUGBY Union: As the Gympie school union competition kicks-off an exciting battle is looming between Victory and St Patrick's College today.

St Patrick's have been one of the strong clubs but new to the contest, Victory has built a strong side this year.

Victory go into this clash with a game under their belt against James Nash State High School.

"We are still growing as a school but we pushed Nash the other week,” Victory College teach and union coach Bruce McAllister said.

"The 16s girls game was cracking, they were competing and playing solid rugby.”

McAllister has been coaching the team since union first started at the school six-year-ago and the highlight match is between St Patricks and James Nash.

"This competition is always played in good spirits and is about development,” he said.

"We have only beaten them once or twice in those six years.

"The great game is between James and St Patricks. They are the oldest schools in this competition and its always an exciting contest.

There will be five games at Jack Stokes today starting from 4pm (U13 boys, U14 girls, U15 boys, U16 girls). The main game will kick-off at 6pm.

