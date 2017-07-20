Exchange students say 'Boungiorno' to Gympie

WELCOME TO GYMPIE: Cr Glen Hartwig and James Nash Stage High acting principal Cheryl Greinke with international students Stefano Bruno, Nicoletta Restione, Giulio Mandarino, Giovanna Scaiano and Vitorria Annoe.

"THERE'S definitely a more relaxed feeling here than in schools back home,” Italian exchange student Giovanna Scaiano said of James Nash State High School.

"I really like it - it's a much better way to learn.”

Now two weeks into a six-month stay in Australia, Giovanna is joining four other students as part of the school's long-running exchange program which is now in its eighth year.

The only high school in Gympie to offer such a program, James Nash is quickly making its mark locally and is reaping the benefits of international education.

"As an accredited Education Queensland International School, we're able to bring in up to 10 students each into our school,” acting principal Cheryl Greinke said.

There are clear benefits for both the international visitors and local students, each gaining an understanding and insight into a different culture and a radically different education system.

"They find themselves sitting in a class with a student from another country who can discuss first-hand their culture and language,” Ms Greinke said.

Economically speaking, the move is also a clear winner for the community, with students paying their own fees.

"With international education as the third largest export industry in Australia, it's great to see James Nash on board,” Gympie Regional Councillor Glen Hartwig said. "The students bring financial benefits to the region without any council expense.”

The five students are relishing their time Down Under and are already making big plans for the rest of their stay.

"The next big thing for me is to see a koala,” Giovanna said. "It'll be amazing.”