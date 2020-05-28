$700k compo for man who's bone was broken during arrest

A man who was placed in an unnecessary and excessive leg lock that broke his thigh bone has been awarded $700,000 in compensation.

An Adelaide man will receive more than $700,000 in compensation after he was unlawfully arrested by police in 2013, leaving him with permanent physical and psychological injuries.

In court documents published this month, District Court Judge Sydney Tilmouth ruled Matthew Charles Crossley should be compensated over his unlawful arrest by police on March 10, 2013, in Bank St, Adelaide.

The District Court heard Mr Crossley was not told in clear terms the reasons for his arrest, sprayed twice with capsicum spray, and put in an "unnecessary and excessive" leg lock.

As a result of the arrest, the 35-year-old sustained a broken thigh bone and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. He underwent surgery in hospital requiring a 40cm nail to be inserted in his leg.

He has since had a further two surgeries for the injury.

No police officers have been held accountable for the arrest.

The court heard the injury has left him with a permanent disability to the left lower limb as a whole. He required a walking stick or crutches to walk for almost a year after the incident. The father of two described himself as "bed ridden" for nine months following the arrest. His treating psychiatrist, Dr Sarojana Hapaurachchi, said Mr Crossley presented with symptoms consistent of post-traumatic stress disorder with depressed mood and anxiety in March 2013, a couple of weeks after the incident.

"Mr Crossley's overall outlook on his life and future changed significantly following this unfortunate traumatic event," Dr Hapaurachchi said.

"His depressive symptoms worsened to a severe state with thoughts of hopelessness and suicidality."

Dr Hapaurachchi said Mr Crossley's physical injuries to his leg and back affected him significantly and he was unable to attend to even his personal chores and day-to-day affairs at home.

The judgment awarded Mr Crossley $725,221 in compensation for past pain and suffering, economic loss, future care and aggravated damages.

"Mr Crossley is entitled to damages for pain and suffering and loss of the amenities and the enjoyment of life on account of the physical injuries described," Judge Tilmouth said.

