Excellent design makes for an ultra-modern Gympie home

BESPOKE: Every inch of Corey Christie's home at The Palms, just outside of Gympie, has been made entirely by design.

I ALMOST immediately spot Corey Christie's home as the company car barrels through The Palms.

Nestled among beautiful green countryside replenished by recent rain, its sharp lines, strong use of colour and elegantly compact design make for a striking impression - even among the other beautiful houses springing up in this part of Gympie.

Having purchased the plot of land a little over a year ago, the 19-year-old cabinetmaker and his partner, Jaidyn, had strong ideas about the type of home they wanted to make for themselves.

"It's our design and we presented it to Hotondo Homes,” Mr Christie said.

"I think all up it would've taken maybe about three months for construction to finish up.”

The interior of the home is a fantastic example of how a strong vision and smart design can make a small home much larger.

That the house itself isn't particularly big in size was, again, a deliberate choice by Mr Christie.

"We've got room to expand if we want to in the future but, yeah, definitely keeping the size down was important,” he said.

The inside of the home pulls off a neat architectural trick, with a wide, open floor plan and few walls separating each area.

Coupled with abundant natural light from the spacious windows and a patio that opens up into a truly killer view of that aforementioned countryside, it all gives the impression of a space that feels a lot larger than it is.

The centrepiece is undoubtedly the kitchen, with a large island counter top, natural wood on the cabinets and a simple but effective lighting arrangement overhead.

Large shelves and storage spaces adorn the walls, which the couple have smartly decorated.

Keeping the colour palette restricted to wood tones, black and white throughout the home helps to give the space an uncluttered feeling.

With a roll of grass just outside the front door, work will soon turn to the gardens and lawn.

As to what comes next, Mr Christie motions to the wood panels resting by the patio, a new addition to the outdoor area.

"That starts tomorrow,” he said.