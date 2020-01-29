Ex-tennis ace sets sights on new career

A FORMER professional tennis player who reached a ranking of 127 in the world is looking to rally support for his next test.

Peter Tramacchi has confirmed he will contest the seat of Division 2 in the March Sunshine Coast Council elections, looking to fill the spot being vacated by outgoing Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer.

Mr Tramacchi, a single father of two teenagers from Caloundra West, said he'd been working towards having a run for council for some time.

He said he'd been impressed with the work of Cr Dwyer, and it was important to "keep things rolling" in the division, to ensure opportunities for future generations.

"I think he's (Cr Dwyer) done an exceptional job," Mr Tramacchi said.

FLASHBACK: Queensland tennis player Peter Tramacchi in the Australian Hardcourt Championship at Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, January 3, 1994.

Mr Tramacchi said he would continue "quite strongly" with a number of initiatives already under way, including the CBD revitalisation and redevelopment, developing the coastal pathways network, protection of local waterways and support for a mass transit system to support the entire region.

He said he wouldn't be certain of what he could deliver until he was in the job, if successful, so he wasn't trying to "sell anything or promise anything" he couldn't deliver, during the campaign.

"I'm a straight-up shooter, simple and approachable," he said.

Tennis player Peter Tramacchi.

Mr Tramacchi said if elected he would work hard for the community, and his sporting background had given him strengths in communication.

He said he would also endeavour to keep a more long-term vision at the forefront, to ensure he was making decisions to benefit the region in 20 years' time, not just the next 1-4 years.

"We've got to be long-term focused," he said.

He also said he'd work to support sporting and community clubs.