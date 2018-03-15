Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maroochydore beach was closed as ex-Tropical Cyclone Linda sent strong winds and swell straight onto the exposed beach.
Maroochydore beach was closed as ex-Tropical Cyclone Linda sent strong winds and swell straight onto the exposed beach. John McCutcheon
Weather

9 Coast beaches closed as wild weather continues

Francesca Mcmackin
by
15th Mar 2018 7:18 AM

UPDATE: Nine Sunshine Coast beaches have been closed this morning over dangerous surf conditions. 

Coolum, Dicky, Kings, Maroochydore, Peregian, Sunshine, Buddina and Marcoola beaches have all been closed, with lifeguards urging beach-goers to stay out of the water. 

EARLIER: Bureau of Meteorology warnings have been re-issued this morning for dangerous surf, possible flooding and strong winds, as ex-Tropical Cyclone Linda passes offshore.

The Bureau has today dialled back warnings of gale force winds to strong winds on the water today, but has re-issued warnings for dangerous surf along the Sunshine Coast.

Yesterday lifeguards shut down 11 Sunshine Coast beaches: Alexandra Headlands, Buddina, Coolum, Coolum North, Kings Beach, Marcoola, Maroochydore, Mooloolaba Main Beach, Mooloolaba The Spit, Peregian and Rainbow Beach.

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifesaving operations coordinator Jason Argent urged beach-goers to heed the warnings and closures.

"Ex-tropical cyclone Linda is continuing to create large swells and strong winds, this coupled with abnormally high tides, will see conditions continue to be very dangerous," he said.

"We are again asking everyone to use common-sense and be aware of the situation.

"Lifeguards will once again assess conditions continuously throughout the day, and they will close the beach if it is deemed too unsafe for beachgoers to enter the water. Please if a red flag is up and a beach closed sign is on display, do not enter the water."

Conditions are expected to ease going into Friday.

beaches bureau of meteorology lifesavers sunshine coast weather weather wind
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Mining company denies clearing rainforest near Amamoor

Mining company denies clearing rainforest near Amamoor

Environment Eclipse Metals has been criticised for clearing parts of 60-year-old rainforest regrowth near the scenic and popular Amama picnic spot south of Gympie

  • 15th Mar 2018 11:07 AM
Imbil: 'Hands off our historic station'

Imbil: 'Hands off our historic station'

Council News Residents upset over surprise removal of turntable motor.

Deal settles Seagulls, Cutters futures for upcoming season

Deal settles Seagulls, Cutters futures for upcoming season

Rugby League Hervey Bay Seagulls' topsy-turvy off-season has taken another turn.

For the love of our Jimmy - young man's saving legacy

For the love of our Jimmy - young man's saving legacy

News Two year's on, Jimmy Bryant's mother is fighting to save others

Local Partners