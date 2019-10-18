Ex-Stirling Homes sales manager back in Gympie court

A GYMPIE woman who claimed she didn't know her driver's licence had been suspended due to accumulation of demerit points has been told "think for yourself” in court.

Karen Michelle Bazzan, 41, told officers she had "no knowledge” of her disqualification when she was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway on February 23, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

READ ALL THE LATEST GYMPIE COURT STORIES HERE

Bazzan said she had been living at a new address for about six months and had not received any communications about her licence because she had only changed her details in the two weeks before she was caught driving.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Bazzan she should have known it was likely she had lost too many demerit points by the time she was stopped in February, citing her traffic history.

"You've got to think for yourself when you get a demerit point warning letter ... if you get another four points you're probably going to be over the limit,” Mr Callaghan said.

"I accept you didn't know about it but you should have known about it.”

Bazzan pleaded guilty to one charge of driving unlicensed.

She was fined $250 and banned from driving for six months, with no conviction recorded.