Ex-Stirling Homes owner levels assault allegation in court

Former Stirling Homes director Peter Bazzan has reappeared in Gympie Magistrates Court to face an assault charge.

Former Stirling Homes director Peter Bazzan has reappeared in Gympie Magistrates Court to face an assault charge.

THE former director of collapsed Gympie building company Stirling Homes has levelled his own assault allegation at another man as he himself faced a charge of the same crime.

Peter Ross Bazzan fronted Gympie Magistrates Court Monday on Monday morning.

The 51-year-old faces a charge of common assault stemming from an August 16 incident at the Southside.

Mr Bazzan said at a previous Magistrates Court appearance he would contest the charge.

Peter Bazzan’s matter has been adjourned until the end of the month.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Mr Bazzan’s lawyer told the court his client wanted his case adjourned as there were still a number of matters to sift through; these included a video recording of the incident in question.

His lawyer told the court Mr Bazzan had himself lodged a complaint with police alleging he had been assaulted by John David.

Mr Bazzan is the only person to have been charged over the incident.

The matter was adjourned for three weeks.

Mr Bazzan will be back in Gympie Magistrates Court on November 30.