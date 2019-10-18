Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Karen Michelle Bazzan.
Karen Michelle Bazzan. File
News

Ex-Stirling Homes owner back in Gympie court

JOSH PRESTON
by
18th Oct 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE woman who claimed she didn't know her driver's licence had been suspended due to accumulation of demerit points has been told "think for yourself” in court.

Karen Michelle Bazzan, 41, told officers she had "no knowledge” of her disqualification when she was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway on February 23, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

READ ALL THE LATEST GYMPIE COURT STORIES HERE

Bazzan said she had been living at a new address for about six months and had not received any communications about her licence because she had only changed her details in the two weeks before she was caught driving.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Bazzan she should have known it was likely she had lost too many demerit points by the time she was stopped in February, citing her traffic history.

"You've got to think for yourself when you get a demerit point warning letter ... if you get another four points you're probably going to be over the limit,” Mr Callaghan said.

"I accept you didn't know about it but you should have known about it.”

Bazzan pleaded guilty to one charge of driving unlicensed.

She was fined $250 and banned from driving for six months, with no conviction recorded.

demerit points disqualified driving gympie court gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Sunshine Coast man gunned down in Texas home

    premium_icon Sunshine Coast man gunned down in Texas home

    Crime A Sunshine Coast man, who moved to the US to follow his dream, has died after confronting burglars at his home in Texas while his wife and two children slept.

    Homeless man sentenced after Gympie shopping centre assault

    premium_icon Homeless man sentenced after Gympie shopping centre assault

    News Nine days already served, man now faces six months parole

    10 people to face final day of Gympie district court sitting

    premium_icon 10 people to face final day of Gympie district court sitting

    News THE final day of this sitting of Gympie District Court is on today.

    Ex-Navy diver holds hammer against man's throat while on ice

    premium_icon Ex-Navy diver holds hammer against man's throat while on ice

    News Life of discipline and service comes unstuck in Gympie Court