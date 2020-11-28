Menu
James Justin Wickmann pleaded guilty to eight charges in Gympie District Court on Friday, including producing more than 14kg of marijuana.
News

Ex-sawmill worker found with 92 plants in Gympie police raid

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
28th Nov 2020 12:10 AM
A FATHER of two has avoided actual time behind bars after being caught with a “sophisticated” three-room set-up, which allowed him to grow more than 14kg of marijuana.

Ninety-two plants ranging from 10cm to 1.5m tall were found on the property of The Palms’ James Justin Wickmann when police raided it in March.

The plants were growing in three ducted and lit rooms.

Some of the plants found in Wickmann’s possession were 1.5m tall. Picture: Peter Clark
Police also found the ex-sawmill worker in possession of a box of oxycodone tablets he did not have a prescription for, and multiple weapons including a crossbow, knuckle dusters, a throwing knife and a long-barrelled rifle.

The rifle was stowed above a light fixture and secured with zip ties.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said Wickmann, 49, had suffered a shoulder injury during his work career and used the medication as pain relief.

Wickmann was given a nine months jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Wickmann pleaded guilty to eight charges in total, including producing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and possessing property used in association with drugs.

Judge Glen Cash said although people may hold the view marijuana should be legal, as long as parliament legislated otherwise it was “best to stay away from it”.

Judge Cash said he was unsure if Wickmann’s claims that he was using the marijuana for pain relief explained the sophistication of his set-up.

He sentenced Wickmann to nine months jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

