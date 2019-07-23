Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'I've always been out of the box': Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford is walking throughout the South Burnett with his crucifix.
'I've always been out of the box': Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford is walking throughout the South Burnett with his crucifix. Matt Collins
Offbeat

Ex-prisoner walks South Burnett with unique companion

Matt Collins
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE CERTAINLY doesn't look like someone you go up and talk to about living a better life, but Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford has spent a lifetime helping others.

Mr Mudford, 63, has been walking through parts of Australia and New Zealand for nearly 40 years.

The reformed prisoner, alcoholic and drug addict has an unusual travelling partner.

He walks with a solid timber crucifix.

 

LONG WALK: Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford has been walking with his crucifix throughout Australia and New Zealand for nearly 40 years.
LONG WALK: Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford has been walking with his crucifix throughout Australia and New Zealand for nearly 40 years. Matt Collins

"I do it to talk to people and remind them of the message of the cross and of Jesus," Mr Mudford said.

After a treacherous childhood, Mr Mudford found himself behind bars and his life was not looking very bright.

"I was in prison for stupid stuff," he said.

That was until 1981, when Mr Mudford claims he 'found God'.

"Now I'm doing something with my life," he said.

"I speak about how to change and how I got free from drugs and alcohol."

With tattoos covering the majority of his body, including his face, 'Mad Dog' may not look like your typical evangelist.

But rest assured, his unorthodox appearance is all just part of the former bikie's personality.

"I've always been out of the box," he said.

"Some people play golf, I carry a cross."

 

BEHIND EVERY GREAT MAN: Mad Dog Mudford with his support crew, his wife, D'Anne.
BEHIND EVERY GREAT MAN: Mad Dog Mudford with his support crew, his wife, D'Anne. Matt Collins

He is currently in the South Burnett, walking with his cross, his boom box and the support of his wife, wife D'Anne.

"It's my rehab," Mr Mudford said.

"I listen to gospel music and I get my exercise."

cross crucifix kevin mad dog mudford kingaroy event religion south burnett
South Burnett

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 136 Gympie kids representing Wide Bay this year

    premium_icon GALLERY: 136 Gympie kids representing Wide Bay this year

    News These talented young sports stars are the best in our region. Congratulations to all from the Gympie Times.

    Gympie man's confusing plea: 'Guilty but I didn't do it'

    premium_icon Gympie man's confusing plea: 'Guilty but I didn't do it'

    Crime Petrol receipts prove guilt rather than innocence in stolen car case

    1300 jobs need filling in Qld resources, 17 near Gympie

    premium_icon 1300 jobs need filling in Qld resources, 17 near Gympie

    News Three quarters of these jobs pay over $100k a year

    Unofficial Gympie region site that is turning into RV park

    premium_icon Unofficial Gympie region site that is turning into RV park

    News At least 15 RV rigs of various sizes parked there recently