Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ex-priest Richard John Cattell has been charged with the alleged historic sexual abuse of two boys.
Ex-priest Richard John Cattell has been charged with the alleged historic sexual abuse of two boys.
News

Ex-priest charged with sex abuse of boys

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
11th Mar 2021 6:09 AM

A former Catholic priest who operated across NSW has been charged with the historic sexual abuse of two boys across a five-year period in the 1980s and 1990s.

Richard John Cattell will face court in Sydney's west today charged with 13 offences allegedly committed against the boys - then aged between 11 and 17 - between 1986 and 1991.

The alleged incidents took place in western Sydney and the south coast of NSW, according to police.

Richard John Cattell during his days in the church.
Richard John Cattell during his days in the church.

Police will allege Mr Cattell sexually abused the children while under his care, committing acts of indecency on them and inciting them to perform indecent acts on him.

He also allegedly had sexual intercourse with the boys.

Following extensive investigations police attended a correctional facility at Malabar on January 27 and issued Mr Cattell, now 80, with a court attendance notice for his raft of charges.

He is set to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/ David Swift
He is set to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/ David Swift

He faces four counts of indecently assaulting a person under 16 - under authority, two counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged 10-16, two counts of inciting a person under 16 to commit an act of indecency, two counts of assault and act of indecency.

Mr Cattell also faces charges for the antiquated offences of having homosexual intercourse with male aged 10-18 and soliciting a male under 18 to commit homosexual intercourse.

The former priest is due to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday.

Originally published as Ex-priest charged with sex abuse of boys

More Stories

catholic priest priest sexual abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pressure mounts on council over repealed environment laws

        Premium Content Pressure mounts on council over repealed environment laws

        News Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council calls on State Government to intervene to protect the region’s koala population, especially on Gympie’s Southside

        Gympie mum drove disqualified on day she was due in court

        Premium Content Gympie mum drove disqualified on day she was due in court

        Crime ‘Your past catches up’: 34yo mum caught illegally driving two hours from home on...

        Fate of historic, heritage-listed Gympie mill up in the air

        Premium Content Fate of historic, heritage-listed Gympie mill up in the air

        News Plans to transform an important relic from the Gympie region’s timber-getting...

        Question marks still clouding this year’s Gympie Show

        Premium Content Question marks still clouding this year’s Gympie Show

        News “We’re just looking at areas where it causes a bit of heartache with the COVID...