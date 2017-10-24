Ex-partner's threat: 'If I can't have you - no one will'

ANGUISH: This Gympie woman, who is diagnosed with a brain tumour, is desperate to get custody of her children who she hasn't seen for five years.

DIAGNOSED with a brain tumour and told she had just one year to live was not the worst problem this Gympie mother of two has had to face.

She has been permanently and helplessly separated from her sons, 11 and 12 for the past five years following a long and toxic custody battle with her ex-husband.

The 39-year-old mother, we will call "Christine", has been denied any access to the two people she loves more than anything in the world.

"When they left that courtroom I was petrified for them and was heartbroken for me," she said.

"I did everything possible to keep them safe."

Life with Christine's former partner began when she was just 12-years-old. He was 21, a friend of her father's and took a shine to the shy, young girl.

At the age of 14 the sexual abuse began and two years later Christine found herself living with a man who was not only nine years her senior but whose 'short fuse' put her in some of the scariest situations of her life.

She was pushed down the stairs, run off the road, both violent reactions to Christine not ironing his trousers to the requested number of creases or packing his work bag properly.

He once threw a coffee table at the wall when a cup of tea was served incorrectly, Christine said.

"He never punched me- he said it wasn't abuse because he never used his fists."

Then, after becoming a mother, something happened she could not excuse.

"He came in from work one day and was absolutely, obscenely verbally abusive," she said.

"When I got up to get the phone, he turned on the one-year-old.

"He hit him- he left a complete hand print across his rib cage," Christine said.

"At that point it was the end of it for me."

Christine left with her boys, but she lived in fear as a cloud of subtle abuse followed her, kicked off with the parting threat "If I can't have you - no one will. I will destroy you."

"And that's what he did- he wiped me out financially and went through court and got custody of the boys," she said.

As a guarantor of their transport business, Christine was left bankrupt when he let things go.

Christine found she was backed into every mother's worst nightmare.

She spent years in family court, refused legal aid based on her financial situation, unable to afford a solicitor and accused of lying about the violence against her.

"I will never understand how this occurred," she said.

"I've never taken drugs or alcohol and never abused them," she said.

The outcome was inexplicable to Christine.

But there are two things she believes helped in her ex's favour: the two times she ran away with the boys interstate and her ex-husband's convincing statement to the judge that he would be allowing visitation.

"If I knew the cost of separating from my abuser was my children, I never would have separated from him," Christine said.

For five years she has tried desperately to appeal the decision, writing to the court every few days, seeking help from any professional source she could.

"I will do anything he wants, any conditions, any place, any time, any contact," she said.

Now, diagnosed with a brain stem glaucoma, rare in adults, her situation is more pressing than ever.

Radiation and chemotherapy has kept the tumour stable but Christine said, like every brain tumour, it is considered terminal.

Her situation was finally mentioned in court in May this year, but with any unknown adjournment date, she can see her one wish slipping further and further away.

"I want to watch them grow up," she said.

"I would like them to know their mum before it's too late."