Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ex-partner of Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton has been charged over her 2012 murder. Her lifeless body was found battered in a bathtub by her shocked sister.
The ex-partner of Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton has been charged over her 2012 murder. Her lifeless body was found battered in a bathtub by her shocked sister.
Crime

Ex-partner charged over grisly bathtub murder

by Georgia Clark
21st Feb 2020 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton's ex-partner Rodney Dempsey over her grisly 2012 murder.

The 27-year-old's body was found battered in the bathtub of her Macauley Street home by her sister.

Jenoa Sutton was murdered in 2012. Picture: NSW Police
Jenoa Sutton was murdered in 2012. Picture: NSW Police

Emergency services were called to the scene but she was declared dead upon arrival.

A forensic examination later revealed she died of a head injury and drowning.

A team of detectives launched an investigation into the death and arrested 50-year-old Rodney Dempsey at a Katoomba business yesterday.

Police have charged Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton’s ex-partner Rodney Dempsey. Picture: NSW Police
Police have charged Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton’s ex-partner Rodney Dempsey. Picture: NSW Police

Police say the man was Sutton's ex-partner at the time of the murder. He was previously known to police.

Dempsey, who is from Bowenfals, was taken to Katoomba Police Station and charged with murder.

He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

court crime domestic violence jenoa sutton murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishing improves as Gympie region waterways get needed top up

        premium_icon Fishing improves as Gympie region waterways get needed top...

        News The creek mouth has been fishing well for large flathead on the run-out tide.

        • 21st Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        Latest audit adds more fuel to council critics’ fire

        premium_icon Latest audit adds more fuel to council critics’ fire

        News You can’t blame the Gympie community for growing scepticism following latest...

        Mayor: Team Curran claims are ‘absolute malarky’

        premium_icon Mayor: Team Curran claims are ‘absolute malarky’

        News Mayor denies claim of voting bloc, but says some teams do exist within Gympie...

        Council announces 24 Gympie road projects happening now

        premium_icon Council announces 24 Gympie road projects happening now

        News A headline project is due for completion by the end of this month.