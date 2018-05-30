Menu
A 57-year-old Gympie woman has been arrested in relation to the alleged murder of 54-year-old Nambour butcher Bruce Saunders.
News

Ex of man killed in woodchipper remains silent on charges

Chloe Lyons
by
29th May 2018 3:06 PM | Updated: 30th May 2018 4:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of murder after the death of Nambour man Bruce Saunders hasn't indicated if she'll fight the charge like her two co-accused.

Mr Saunders was killed by an industrial-grade woodchipper on a Gympie property in November last year and while the death was initially treated as accidental, further investigations revealed suspicious circumstances.

Sharon Graham, 57, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.

Gregory Lee Roser, 59, and Peter John Koenig, 61, are also facing the same charges in relation to the incident and were arrested in early morning raids.

Ms Graham faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon and her case was adjourned until August 3.

Her lawyer Shane Ulyatt didn't indicate to the court whether or not his client would fight the charges and a brief of evidence wasn't ordered.

Mr Ulyatt declined to comment on the matter outside the court house.

Despite this, lawyers for Ms Graham's two co-accused earlier told the court their clients would contest the charges.

Briefs of evidence will be prepared for the pair's matters before their next appearance on August 3.

