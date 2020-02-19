Menu
Ex-NRL player killed alongside three kids in car fire horror

by Jessica Marszalek, Kate Kyriacou
19th Feb 2020 12:38 PM
THE couple at the centre of a shocking fatal car fire in Brisbane have been identified as Rowan and Hannah Baxter.

Witnesses have spoken of seeing a woman on fire leap out of a burning car on Raven St, Camp Hill, screaming "he's poured petrol on me."

Hannah and Rowan Baxter with kids Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey. Picture: Facebook
Hannah and Rowan Baxter with kids Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey. Picture: Facebook

Three children under the age of 10 and an adult male died at the scene. It is understood Rowan also injured himself with a knife during the incident.

The woman is in a critical condition in hospital with "significant burns", police said

The Courier-Mail can reveal Rowan is a former NZ Warriors player and worked as a fitness coach in Brisbane.

It's understood police were called to a family violence incident in January and the couple were involved in a custody battle.

It's believed the family had previously been reported to child safety as well, due to family violence issues.

Rowan Baxter with kids Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey. Picture: Facebook
Rowan Baxter with kids Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey. Picture: Facebook

Hannah, who is also a fitness coach, is described as "an enthusiastic, passionate mother of three" on the couple's website.

The pair ran Integr8 Fitness at Capalaba.

The mother of three received gold and silver medals in trampoline sports where she represented Australia.

Police at the scene of a fatal car fire in Camp Hill. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Police at the scene of a fatal car fire in Camp Hill. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"Developing the physical abilities of children is where her true passion lies," the website says.

Hannah worked at the PCYC for seven years teaching Kinder Gymnastics to under-five year olds.

Rowan Baxter's Facebook page indicated troubled times with a friend stating: "chin up brother everything will work out just hang in there my bro".

A neighbour who witnessed the horrific incident told The Courier-Mail a man washing his car rushed across the road with his hose and a bucket of water to offer assistance to the burning woman.

The Good Samaritan is said to have hosed down the woman, who was the only survivor from the car.

