Ex-military pilot makes maiden rescue flight to Bay

FORMER army pilot Rowan Scholes made his maiden helicopter flight for the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue service as he airlifted a boy from Fraser Island to Hervey Bay Hospital on Wednesday.
The seven-year-old Brisbane boy was accompanied by his father as he was flown in a stable condition with suspected asthma.
It was the first flight for Rowan, 33, since he joined LifeFlight and gained his rating for the BK117 helicopter.
He joined LifeFlight's Bundaberg-based crew earlier this month after a ten year career with the Australian Army where he flew Blackhawks and other helicopters.
"I was looking for something different, with a bit of meaning and helping people. It's very rewarding," Rowan said.
"It's certainly different to the military because you don't know what you are doing day to day."