Ex-military pilot makes maiden rescue flight to Bay

Former army pilot Rowan Scholes made his maiden helicopter flight for the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue service as he airlifted a boy from Fraser Island to Hervey Bay Hospital.

FORMER army pilot Rowan Scholes made his maiden helicopter flight for the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue service as he airlifted a boy from Fraser Island to Hervey Bay Hospital on Wednesday.

Former army pilot Rowan Scholes made his maiden helicopter flight for the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue service as he airlifted a boy from Fraser Island to Hervey Bay Hospital. RACQLifeFlight

The seven-year-old Brisbane boy was accompanied by his father as he was flown in a stable condition with suspected asthma.

It was the first flight for Rowan, 33, since he joined LifeFlight and gained his rating for the BK117 helicopter.

Former army pilot Rowan Scholes made his maiden helicopter flight for the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue service as he airlifted a boy from Fraser Island to Hervey Bay Hospital. RACQLifeFlight

He joined LifeFlight's Bundaberg-based crew earlier this month after a ten year career with the Australian Army where he flew Blackhawks and other helicopters.

"I was looking for something different, with a bit of meaning and helping people. It's very rewarding," Rowan said.

"It's certainly different to the military because you don't know what you are doing day to day."