Ex-mayor warns: Ratepayers can't afford this council

TOO MUCH TOO SOON: Ex-Kilkivan mayor David Lahiff has called on Gympie Regional Council to slow down and give ratepayers a break. Troy Kippen

EX-KILKIVAN mayor David Lahiff has warned Gympie Regional Council it is moving too fast - and ratepayers cannot keep up.

Mr Lahiff served more than 21 years on the former Kilkivan Shire council, 10 of them as mayor.

"I'm pretty disappointed at what's going on,” he said yesterday.

"I think, as a lot of others do, that there are too many projects getting done, costing a lot and we would be better to do it over four or five years rather than all in this term.

"There have been statements that the city is propping up the farmers, but farmers are a bigpart of the region's economy.

"Kilkivan Shore was the biggest beef producer four years running out of 17 shire from as far as Mirian Vale and west to Nanango.

"That was in 1999, 2000,2001 and 2002. I'm not sure what the later figures would be, but beef production is a major industry and a big contributor to the Gympie region economy,” he said.

Mr Lahiff said he agreed with the sentiments of Goomeri grazier John Cotter that councillors should be elected across the whole region so that all councillors would have to pay attention to each area.

"Councillors and staff should also have an affinity for the area and people should be employed locally.

"Kilkivan Shire was debt free at the time of amalgamation. We had 72 outside staff, five graders, three loaders and 22 backhoes, plus trucks.

"The staff lived in Kilkivan and Goomeri districts and both towns benefited from their wages.

"Then we lost otehr local committees, various small things that keep a town working together.

"The Gympie regional council needs to realise that it gets a lot of its revenue from farmers and from people on fixed incomes.

"Not everyone in the Gympie Regional Council area is wealthy.

"We used to send a gang out to an area and they would stay there until they had done up every road in that area.

"I've talked to people around the Gympie area and there are a lot of unhappy people,” he said.

