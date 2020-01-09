Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Crime

Ex-lovers deny scamming families with puppies

Shayla Bulloch
9th Jan 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EX-LOVERS accused of scamming hopeful puppy buyers out of a combined $1800 have denied any wrongdoing.

Silvano Richard Pepi, 26, and Natalie Maree Speed, 29, both pleaded not guilty to a string of fraud charges in which the pair were accused of obtaining money from the sale of cavoodles they advertised on Gumtree.

Police allege Mr Pepi received sums of money from people who wished to buy the puppies in September last year, however the prospective owners never received the dogs.

Ms Speed, who is a co-accused in the matters, is charged with three counts of fraud.

The total amount of money peaked at $1800.

Pepi, 26, was meant to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday but an arrest warrant was issued when he did not show.

He surrendered to police this morning and was fined $350 for failing to appear.

Pepi and Speed will face court again on January 23.

cavoodle fraud charges maroochydore magistrates court natalie maree speed court scd scd crime silvano richard pepi sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIN a strong maybe

        premium_icon RAIN a strong maybe

        News RAIN at last is the encouraging forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology - and we won’t have to wait too long.

        Volunteer fireys threaten to quit over Blue Card fiasco

        premium_icon Volunteer fireys threaten to quit over Blue Card fiasco

        News State Governments backs down over Blue Card plan

        REVEALED: Gympie’s animal neglect, cruelty hot spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s animal neglect, cruelty hot spots

        News The region’s troubling truth of animal mistreatment has been revealed, with...

        New face steps up for run at Gympie council

        premium_icon New face steps up for run at Gympie council

        News FORMER Tin Can Bay teacher and community volunteer Phil Feldman has announced his...