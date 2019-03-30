Ex-Gympie MP confirms worst fears about One Nation

WITH One Nation hogging the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week it was interesting to hear the reactions of this region's (former) One Nation players.

Pauline Hanson

Gympie's flirtation with the controversial right-wing party in the early 2000s gained it plenty of exposure and national notoriety, though our One Nation MP, Elisa Roberts, did not last long before falling out with the Party and jumping ship to become an Independent.

Elisa Roberts back in 2002 File

Her assertions yesterday that she was shunned by the One Nation leadership because she did not share Pauline Hanson's belief that the Port Arthur massacre was a government sham contrived to pave the way for tighter gun laws, are explosive.

Port Arthur Contributed

If true, it takes the nuttiness of One Nation to a new level, and blows Ms Hanson's denials and claims of "fake news" out of the water.

It's all well and good to offer an alternative to the big parties, but leave the tin foil hats at home please folk.

There are disturbing similarities between One Nation and the doomsday bunker brigade who don't vaccinate, think everything is a government conspiracy, that the moon landing was staged and the earth is flat.

Conspiracy theorists should not be running political parties. Katrina Corcoran

Surely we have evolved beyond this silliness.

Let's not go down that path again - ever. Conspiracy theorists should not be running political parties.