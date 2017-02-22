Ex-Gympie man's new TV scandal

IN THE wake of the sex scandal case involving Seven West Media, The Australian reports a new Seven legal row has broken out in Adelaide.

There, former cadet journalist Amy Taeuber is reportedly suing the network, claiming she was sexually harassed by Today Tonight journalist Rodney Lohse, believed to be originally from Gympie.

The national daily newspaper says court documents reveal Taeuber claims she was the subject of retaliatory action by Seven shortly after she complained about Lohse and comments he allegedly made claiming she was a lesbian.

In a case that continues next month, she alleged colleagues were asked to "dig up dirt" on her by trawling her texts, emails and Facebook entries.

"Seven then sacked her, based on material found, which the media giant said brought the network into disrepute," the paper reported.

Its coverage of the issue ran in its Business section, which also dealt with the network's better known scandal involving Seven West, its CEO Tim Worner and his former mistress Amber Harrison.