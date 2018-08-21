Menu
CHARGES: An ex-Gympie dentist has been remanded until next year on assault charges.
Ex-Gympie dentist on nine assault charges

Arthur Gorrie
by
21st Aug 2018 5:16 PM
FORMER Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod was remanded in Gympie Magistrates Court this week on nine assault charges, four of them listed as domestic violence-linked offences.

Magistrate orders closed court on charges against dentist

Dentist charged with torture, bodily harm, to face court

Dentist kept restricted dental drugs at home

The court was told the latest charges relate to others before the courts, which are also adjourned pending a mental health assessment.

Magistrate John Parker adjourned the new charges and ordered that Mr Herrod to appear again on February 4, 2019.

He ordered that Mr Herrod's bail be enlarged to take in the next appearance date.

