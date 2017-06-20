Ex-Gympie cop in alleged love scandal

Former Gympie police officer Kim Black has been charged with misusing the Queensland Police Service's data base.

A FEMALE police officer who allegedly began a secret relationship with a boxer-turned-criminal served in Gympie as a first year constable.

Police allege Constable Kimberley Jane Black, went on to live with Robert Fletcher- a detail she allegedly tried to hide from the police service.

Ms Black, 26, who last year resigned from the service, was an operational policewoman in Gympie in 2013.

Upon finishing her training year in Gympie, she was transferred to Hervey Bay, where she allegedly began her relationship with the former boxer.

She is now facing a computer hacking charge for allegedly misusing the police database to check on Fletcher in 2015, including reading a statement he gave relating to a police operation.

She appeared for the first time in Brisbane Magistrates Court last week, charged with one count of using a restricted computer without consent.

Police will allege that after moving to the Hervey Bay police station in 2014, Ms Black was sent to a number of police jobs involving Fletcher, who is one of Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jarrod Fletcher's brothers.

After he was wounded in a drug-linked shooting at Pialba in December that year, she was assigned to help guard the hospital where he was recovering.

It is understood an internal police probe later alleged the pair had allegedly started a personal relationship near the end of 2015, which the then officer had not disclosed.

Ms Black is accused of accessing the Queensland Police Service QPRIME database on several occasions between August and November 2015 to do computer checks on Fletcher.

Police will allege the searches were not connected to her duties and included looking at a statement Fletcher had given relating to a police operation.

It is also claimed the pair lived together in 2015 and early 2016, but she allegedly tried to hide that situation from the police.

Ms Black was served with a notice to appear in May over the charge. Last Tuesday, she appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court, flanked by her defence lawyer, Damon Locantro, and a female supporter. The case was adjourned to July 26.

Ms Black's appearance in court came on the same day the Crime and Corruption Commission released an unrelated statement saying a 31-year-old sergeant from the prosecution division had been charged with computer hacking and abuse of office.