Ex-Goggleboxers reveal surprise new gig

Former Goggleboxers Symon Lovett and Adam Densten are now doing a new show for Fox Footy. Picture: Tony Gough

Gogglebox fans were devastated when Adam and Symon announced last year they would not be returning to the show.

But viewers don't have to wait too long to see them on screens again, with the loveable larrikins signing a sweet new deal with Foxtel's Fox Footy to host their own show.

The duo will star on Premierships and Footy Trips - a new stripped-back, fun talk show that will reminisce on the AFL's glory years.

Each week Adam and Symon will sit down with a different legend of the game and engage in relatable chats as the greats share rare stories from the dressing sheds.

North Melbourne legend Glenn Archer is their first guest, with a plan to bring back memories of footy life in the '90s.

"We've somehow convinced @foxfooty to give us our own show (and how we did that, we'll never know!)," Adam posted on Instagram.

"As diehard armchair fans of the game, we can't wait to dig deep into the myths and rumours we've heard at the pub and club, but haven't been able to confirm or deny. Until now," the pair added.

Premierships & Footy Trips will debut on Wednesday, March 18 at 8.30pm on Foxtel's dedicated 24/7 AFL channel Fox Footy.

After 10 season's on Foxtel's Gogglebox, Adam and Symon hinted they were lining up for a new job after revealing on their podcast, The Adam & Symon Show, they quit to "pursue other exciting opportunities".

"We're really excited, it's really sad (though), I was flat, I was really flat," Symon said.

"So we made this decision a couple months ago that we were going to leave so we could do other stuff, pursue other exciting opportunities."