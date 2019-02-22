Menu
EMBARRASSED: A director on the board of Gympie RSL has quit after pleading guilty to punching a workmate. Arthur Gorrie
Ex-Gmpie RSL director quits after punching workmate

22nd Feb 2019
A 19-YEAR career on the Gympie RSL's board of directors has come crashing down in an instant thanks to a Gympie man's "bizarre” assault of a workmate.

Gregory James Alford pleaded guilty to one common assault charge in Gympie Masgistrates Court, saying he was "embarrassed by his behaviour” last November 8 when he punched a staff member in her upper arm and told her to "get out of my way”.

His solicitor said Alford, who is a member of the Army Reserves, was sick and "particularly struck” by the Day of Armistace commemorations.

"He was suffering from a viral infection and under pressure from a gala RSL dinner,” he said. "He accepts it could have been much worse.”

He wrote a letter of apology to the victim after the incident.

Magistrate Callaghan agreed the 56-year-old's behaviour was "quite bizarre and very out of character”, especially given his remorse and lack of criminal history.

"You didn't have any grudge with this woman,” Mr Callaghan said.

Alford was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

