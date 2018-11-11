Ex-councillor wants clarity on $330k Valley tourist spot

With Gympie Regional Council calling for input on the region's RV strategy, ex-councillor Jan Watt wants to know what the plan is for Kandanga's free RV park.

A Mary Valley tourism leader is calling on the council to ensure the future of Kandanga's free RV park which she says pumps more than $330,000 into the town every year.

Ex-councillor Jan Watt has said the campsite is too vital to the town's success to lose, especially with rumblings that some residents may be worried about RV levels in the town or eye the campsite for a future park expansion.

"There's no need to threaten the economic success of Kandanga which is boosted by the RV park,” she said.

"If we don't have a good economy in Kandanga no-one will come and enjoy the park.

"If you reduced that site by half the income spend drops to $175,000.”

Jan Watt. Renee Albrecht

The site, which has been operating with the help of the Friends of Kandanga for eight years, is one piece of a wider puzzle which is now under the spotlight as Gympie Regional Council dives into its RV strategy.

Part of the problem was that, while whispers have circulated in the past about how the council hopes to capitalise on the growing RV market, nothing concrete has emerged yet.

"We don't know what they're going to do,” Ms Watt said.

Ms Watt admitted the fact Kandanga was not sewered was a problem, but an issue which could be remedied with a mini-sewage system at the site.

And solving it by moving the camp out of town would be a bad idea.

"People want to walk to the facilities,” Ms Watt said.

"It needs to be kept in the centre of town.

"We don't need to be developing other sites in town; we just need to improve the ones that we've got.”

Ms Watt says businesses like the pub will not survive without the RV park nearby. Aleesha Greensill

What she hoped was now any strategy would be about more than appropriate zoning.

"(The strategy) needs to be sensible and not purely a town planning exercise,” she said.

She also hoped that any plans to build an RV park at Amamoor near the Rattler would not come at the cost of Kandanga's.

But although the RV Park has been a fixture in the town, Division 8 councillor Bob Fredman said not everyone was onboard with it.

Cr Fredman said a common theme from opponents was they would end up living in "a town full of RVs”.

"Each side has a point,” he said

Cr Bob Fredman. Tom Daunt

"Kandanga has got the chance for being the overnight RV capital of the Valley.

"But we do have a lot of details to iron out to ensure everyone's happy.”

"I look forward to everyone having their say on the issue.”

Gympie Regional Council is seeking views from the public on the region's RV strategy.

These can be submitted on the council's website at www.gympie.qld.gov.au/haveyoursay