Gympie Regional Council former councillor Ian Petersen. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times
News

Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

Staff writer
17th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Could not ‘sit idly by’

IN TYPICAL equivocal fashion, Mal Gear’s letter to the editor last Saturday stops short of naming me but there is little doubt I am the ex councillor to whom he refers and incorrectly accuses of “sitting behind a screen complaining”.

I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and arising problems.

If he is to prove his accusation, I challenge Mr Gear to identify one statement that I have made which is not fact. I challenge him to nominate one prediction I have made which has not come true.

Mal Gear. Picture: Shane Zahner
I love this region and this community far too much to sit idly by and watch the systematic destruction of our financial viability.

I care far too much about the council itself to sit idly by and watch it being dragged down from a position of strength and respect to a position of mediocracy.

If Mr Gear had realised that his primary role was to support the community, he may not have been a one term wonder.

If, instead of, or in addition to “keeping his ear to the ground”, Mr Gear had been more alert and proactive, I would not have had to waste my time behind a screen highlighting bad management and arising problems.

Ian Petersen, Gympie

Council Meeting - Mal Gear. Picture: Shane Zahner
Candidate with highest vote should be deputy mayor

IT APPEARS that my letter to editor regarding having a woman as deputy mayor has hit a nerve with Coralie Clune.

When Dolly Jensen is the only certain female member in council until another vote count is carried out, I would had thought that Dolly Jensen would make a perfectly good deputy mayor, especially when her vote was the highest in the Gympie region.

Dolly Jensen
If Coralie Clune does not want a woman as deputy mayor, that’s her prerogative.

The region has for the last four years wanted and called for a woman in council; writers have regularly spoken of there being a boys club, so here is the chance.

Dolly, with her union affiliation, would make a great negotiator and serve the region well.

Wayne Plant, Southside

