Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

Could not ‘sit idly by’

IN TYPICAL equivocal fashion, Mal Gear’s letter to the editor last Saturday stops short of naming me but there is little doubt I am the ex councillor to whom he refers and incorrectly accuses of “sitting behind a screen complaining”.

I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and arising problems.

If he is to prove his accusation, I challenge Mr Gear to identify one statement that I have made which is not fact. I challenge him to nominate one prediction I have made which has not come true.

Mal Gear. Picture: Shane Zahner

I love this region and this community far too much to sit idly by and watch the systematic destruction of our financial viability.

I care far too much about the council itself to sit idly by and watch it being dragged down from a position of strength and respect to a position of mediocracy.

If Mr Gear had realised that his primary role was to support the community, he may not have been a one term wonder.

If, instead of, or in addition to “keeping his ear to the ground”, Mr Gear had been more alert and proactive, I would not have had to waste my time behind a screen highlighting bad management and arising problems.

Ian Petersen, Gympie

Council Meeting - Mal Gear. Picture: Shane Zahner

Candidate with highest vote should be deputy mayor

IT APPEARS that my letter to editor regarding having a woman as deputy mayor has hit a nerve with Coralie Clune.

When Dolly Jensen is the only certain female member in council until another vote count is carried out, I would had thought that Dolly Jensen would make a perfectly good deputy mayor, especially when her vote was the highest in the Gympie region.

Dolly Jensen

If Coralie Clune does not want a woman as deputy mayor, that’s her prerogative.

The region has for the last four years wanted and called for a woman in council; writers have regularly spoken of there being a boys club, so here is the chance.

Dolly, with her union affiliation, would make a great negotiator and serve the region well.

Wayne Plant, Southside