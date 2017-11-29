Ex-councillor slams council's silence on dump changes

SPEAK UP: Jan Watt is frustrated by the lack of information from council about the controversial dump changes.

SILENCE can be golden, but the cone of it which seems to surround the region's controversial dump changes are proving frustrating for some.

Already angry over slashed hours at Mary Valley sites, former councillor Jan Watt is now "totally frustrated" by a what she believes is a lack of process from Gympie Regional Council on the matter.

With petitions lodged two months ago, Ms Watt only became aware discussion was held on the matter after she stumbled upon a November 16 Facebook post by Cr Dan Stewart about the meeting.

In the post, Cr Stewart said the council had discussed opening hours and charges, with the feeling it was too early to make "knee jerk" decisions. It also said the council planned to survey dump users next year.

The post was edited the next day to remove all details, and now only acknowledges that dumps were discussed. Cr Stewart said the edit had been made to avoid clouding the issue.

"I didn't want my personal opinion confused with what was in the meeting," he said.

However, Ms Watt has been left wondering what is going on.

"If it was in a workshop, what were the outcomes?" she said.

She approached waste portfolio holder, Cr Hilary Smerdon, but he declined to give any details due to regulations.

"I've been formally told it was in committee," she said.

She said it was "bizarre" the matter was discussed away from the public eye, as the only reason items were in committee was if they were commercial in confidence, staff issues, or legal matters. She also questioned, if it had been discussed at a workshop, why had it not then appeared in a council meeting for a formal decision.

"I don't want council to think they can get away with leaving it long enough so people will forget about it," she said.

A council spokeswoman said the changes were still under debate, and workshops gave councillors a chance to be briefed on matters.

"Waste management was placed 'in committee' as there were budget considerations under discussion," she said.

"This report was an update on implementation of the waste strategy initiatives."

It was also proposed that a customer survey be carried out to provide more information, and a report will be put to council "early in the new year".