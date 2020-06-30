Ex-councillor shuts down FB page after offensive cartoon

A Facebook page run by ex-Gympie councillor Dr Daryl Dodt vanished from social media at the weekend following a string of controversial and offensive posts.

The disappearance of the page on Sunday night, once called Dr Daryl Dodt for Gympie Region’s Future before being rebranded Gympie’s Bright Future: Temporarily On Hold after the election, followed an offensive post 48 hours earlier.

The image showed a caricature which appeared to compare the head of Mayor Glen Hartwig to male genitalia.

It was not the first caricature of Mr Hartwig to be posted on Dr Dodt’s page.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the posts are ‘a fine example of the toxic nature of the organisation some councillors had to tolerate’.

Another image posted last Thursday, depicted the new mayor as socially distancing from his brain and thinking “when I finish putting the blame on the previous council, I’ve still got COVID up my sleeve.”

Mr Hartwig yesterday said the posts “were a fine example of the toxic nature of the organisation some councillors had to tolerate”.

“People can certainly understand, if these are the things they are willing to state publicly, you can only imagine what it was like behind closed doors.

“It’s disappointing the attack seems to be of a personal nature and doesn’t actually deal with issues, concepts and principles.

Dr Dodt lost his seat on the council in March after he secured only 16 per cent of the primary vote.

“It reaffirms the fact ratepayers chose wisely in the decision they made at the election.”

He was contacted for comment.

It is understood he returned The Gympie Times’ calls, but no message was left.

Mr Hartwig was not the only target.

Posts on the page have been outspoken about the controversial Gympie Regional Forum page in the past.

One in April accused it as being biased and not adhering to the words used in its own name.

“If your opinion or view is not considered as valid, is bullied, deleted or blocked by a page posing as a forum, then there is bias, there is no debate, and there is no forum,” the post said.

“In short, lynch mob mentality prevails and propaganda reigns supreme.”

Dr Daryl Dodt and Mayor Glen Hartwig clashed in the past over a post made on Dr Dodt’s page following the adoption of the 2018-19 council budget, which Mr Hartwig did not support.

It asked people to report to Facebook any page posing as a forum “while spreading lies and not permitting alternate views …”.

Posts critical of The Gympie Times appeared on the page in the past, too.

The one-time Division 4 councillor came under fire in the past over his Facebook posts.

This included a blow-up in 2018 after a post criticised councillors who voted against adopting the year’s budget.