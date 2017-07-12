21°
Ex-council planner lodges ombudsman complaint

scott kovacevic
| 12th Jul 2017 6:15 AM
Amendments not necessary to align scheme, Mike Hartley says.
Amendments not necessary to align scheme, Mike Hartley says.

EX-COUNCIL town planning boss Mike Hartley claims Gympie councillors have unwittingly accepted significant changes to the council's town planning scheme.

At the Gympie Regional Council ordinary meeting on June 28, councillors voted to adopt an alignment amendment to the town planning scheme to bring it in line with the State Government's new Planning Act, which came into force on July 3.

However Mr Hartley, who left the council in contentious circumstances, said some changes in the scheme were well outside the scope of an alignment amendment.

He said the changes were shifts in the plan's policy, which was not allowed under the state's alignment rules.

One change was the introduction of spacing requirements for duplex developments, which were not in the old plan.

According to Mr Hartley, a resident who bought a block last month with the idea of building a duplex may find that development may not be allowed now.

"That person will have no clue at this moment in time that that change has occurred," he said.

Another change was the rewording of the section related to lot reconfiguration, part of the scheme which was at the heart of the recently upheld Wason Appeal against the council in the Planning and Environment Court.

Mr Hartley said the change was subtle, but would lead to a significantly different outcome.

"Whereas two weeks ago the test would have been (and should have been, it was established by the court) 'did this proposal result in the loss of good quality agricultural land through fragmentation, alienation or inappropriate land use'... that test is no longer in the planning scheme," he said.

Mr Hartley, who has lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman, said councillors themselves were not at fault because they had been advised in both the report and the meeting there were no "policy" changes in the amendment.

"Not one of those amendments...was necessary to align the planning scheme with the act," he said.

"If it means that a proposal complied (before the change), but conflicted this week, it doesn't matter how small the word change, the policy change is very significant, and therefore people's use and development rights have been affected."

Mayor Mick Curran said the amendment had been conducted with independent consultation paid for by the State Government.

 

Mayor Mick Curran.
Mayor Mick Curran.

All changes were engaged, managed and supervised by the state, the consultants were instructed not to include any policy changes, and the state was involved in reviewing all stages of the re-drafting and approved the draft adopted.

All changes had been approved by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

"For anyone to suggest there has been a change of policy to the planning scheme from its original intent is factually incorrect," Cr Curran said.

A DILGP spokeswoman said the State Government had explicit rules for what was allowed within an alignment amendment.

For any scheme amendments, the State "does not review or approve these minor changes", she said.

"It is (a) council's responsibility to ensure this doesn't happen," the spokesperson said.

"If the council wants to change the intent of its scheme, they must undertake a major amendment of the scheme and seek the views of the community about the proposed change."

Gympie Times
