Ex-Comanchero boss returns to Australia

Former Comanchero MC boss Amad "Jay" Malkoun is back in Australia.

The ex-head of the outlaw motorcycle gang, who left Melbourne in 2013, quietly returned to Australia several weeks ago.

The well-connected Malkoun is said to have maintained a strong interest in Victorian Comanchero affairs from afar.

Last year a car-bomb attack almost killed him in Greece leaving him with a serious right foot injury, and he still uses crutches to walk.

Malkoun's return comes against a backdrop of turbulence in Victoria's outlaw motorcycle gang scene.

There has been friction in recent years within the Comanchero, some of it generated by unrest after the departure of Malkoun and his replacement by Mick Murray.

In January, gangland figure Nabil Maghnie, who has been for years associated with key figures in the gang, was shot dead at Epping.

There has also been friction with the Mongols gang, which last year patched over Comanchero in Russia and is reportedly keen to do the same here.

The Mongols, who last year recruited former Bandido Toby Mitchell, have, in turn, been butting heads with the Finks in a series of shootings and drive-by attacks.

Police last night declined to comment on the return of Malkoun, who is a convicted heroin trafficker.

