Ex-bikie’s alleged threat

The ex-bikie has denied accusations of punching the man. Picture: Annie Perets

A court has heard the alleged dark history of the ex-bikie accused of stabbing millionaire Paul Picone.

Former Black Uhlans member Steven Edward Smith, 33, is accused of punching a man several times in the face after he allegedly was involved in a crash with Smith's sister-in-law in Highland Park just before 4pm on June 19.

It is alleged Smith told the man, "Just wait until my brother gets here."

The ex-bikie denies he punched the man.

His lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Smith's brother had provided an affidavit claiming he was the one who hit the man.

Smith has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and demanding property with menaces.

He applied for bail for those charges yesterday as well as four charges relating to the alleged stabbing of Paul Picone in a Firth Park, Mudgeeraba, in early August 2018.

The alleged stabbing took place next to a sporting field where a number of children were training.

Mr Picone was left with a 3cm cut near his armpit and doctors needed to drain blood from his lungs, it is alleged.

His bail was revoked last month.

Smith was granted bail for the alleged stabbing in August last year but that bail was revoked last month.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse granted Smith bail for both the alleged stabbing and alleged assault.

Conditions include he provide $100,000 in surety, wear a GPS tracking bracelet, report regularly to police and reside in his Highland Park home.

The matter will return to court today to ensure Smith is able to provide the surety.