Ex-bikie goes back to the scene of an alleged crime

Detainees make shocking threat from Villawood rooftop if they are not released to escape COVID-19

A former Lone Wolf bikie charged with damaging Commonwealth property after staging a headline-grabbing two-day rooftop protest at the Villawood detention centre, was released on bail - back to the scene of the alleged crime.

Fatongia Hanisi, 44, and two other men climbed onto the roof during Easter and fashioned makeshift nooses tied to the roof and threatened to hang themselves if they and others were not released to escape the threat of COVID-19.

The men made a video messaging addressing the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, and Home Affairs Minister, Peter Dutton, and showing one of the men demonstrating how he would put a pillowcase over his head and jump unless detainees were released.

Detainees make shocking threat to hang themselves from Villawood rooftop if they are not released to escape COVID-19. Picture supplied

After two days, Australian Border Force officers intervened and the men were removed from the roof, arrested by NSW Police charged, and remanded in custody.

Mr Hanisi had been on remand in Parklea Prison until late last month, when he applied for bail.

The Tongan national, who had been in Villawood for three years as a visa overstayer had been fighting moves to deport him back to Tonga when he climbed onto the roof to protest.

His visa had been cancelled under Section 501 of the Migration Act for not being a person of good character.

Under Section 501 a visa can be cancelled on character grounds if the visa holder has a substantial criminal record, they represent a danger to the Australian community or because the Minister is satisfied they are not of good character due to their past and present criminal or general conduct.

Villawood Detention Centre in NSW. Picture: Supplied

It is also mandatory to cancel a visa for anyone sentenced to 12 months or more imprisonment, and they are is serving a full-time jail sentence.

He has previously convicted of multiple offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, supply cocaine and common assault, resist or hinder police, enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, robbery armed, pretends to be Armed, robbery in company, wounding, personal violence and traffic offences.

Mr Hanisi has been considered a key leadership figure in the Villawood centre.

Mr Hanisi was protesting on the Villawood rooftop about COVID-19.

He has been involved in 49 incidents during his detention including seven aggressive/abusive behaviour incidents including allegedly attacking former Prime Minister Bob Hawke's one-time business partner and friend Safwat Abdel-Hady.

Despite the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions opposing his bail application, Mr Hanisi was granted bail in the Bankstown Local Court and released to Home Affairs and returned to Villawood.

A media spokesman for Home Affairs said the decision to grant bail and the conditions of release were made by the NSW Courts.

"The Detainee has not been placed with other detainees since his return to Villawood Immigration Detention Centre. As this matter is before the courts it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Yongah Hill Immigration Detention Centre near Northam, Western Australia. Picture: Stewart Allen

It is understood that after inquiries by News Corp, Mr Hanisi has now been removed from Villawood and is understood to have been flown at taxpayer expense to the Yongah Hill detention centre, in Northam a country town east of Perth.

