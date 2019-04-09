Menu
STEAL AND GO: A bottle shop burglar drank the proceeds and drove.
Evidence ingested: Bottle shop burglar drank proceeds, drove

Arthur Gorrie
9th Apr 2019 7:59 AM
A FORMER motorcycle club associate, since linked to the Sunshine Coast, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to two Gladstone bottle shop theft offences.

Submissions to the court indicated Matthew Thomas Buckingham, 30, of Gladstone, had helped conceal the evidence, by drinking it and driving to Gympie.

He also pleaded guilty to high range drink driving.

The court was told Buckingham had been caught driving under the influence of liquor, while disqualified, on the Bruce Highway in Gympie on March 13.

Buckingham pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol reading of .218 per cent.

He also admitted stealing liquor from a Gladstone bottle shop and burgling another one, stealing liquor and tobacco, both on March 10.

The court was told CCTV footage from one of the bottle shops showed Buckingham wearing distinctive Nike track pants.

He had used a hammer to break the glass door of the second bottle shop and had also stolen 10 packets of tobacco.

Buckingham's solicitor told the court Buckingham had been involved with motorcycle associates in Western Australia and was "tied up with a group from which he has moved on”.

Magistrate Chris Calllaghan noted a nine-month suspended jail sentence, imposed in Caloundra Magistrates Court, for an earlier disqualified driving offence.

Mr Callaghan said the penalty seemed high and noted that Buckingham had failed to appear in the Gympie court to answer the charges against him.

When Buckingham was found parked partly off the Bruce Highway at the ramp leading to Hughes Tce, police checks discovered he had been disqualified on February 6 last year until February 5 next year.

"He has a problem complying with court orders,” Mr Callaghan said.

"He's clearly got a problem with alcohol.

The circumstances of the charges "had a lot to do with alcohol”.

This included "driving a motor vehicle drunk with a very high reading and while disqualified by a court.

"It's generally a big mess for you,” Mr Callaghan said.

He sentenced Buckingham to six months jail, suspended for 18 months and extended the existing disqualification.

