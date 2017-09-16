Eviction on cards for Imbil landowner

NOT OVER: Imbil man Owen Tregoning is still fighting council over the state of his property.

NOT OVER: Imbil man Owen Tregoning is still fighting council over the state of his property. Renee Albrecht

AN IMBIL man embroiled in a fierce battle with Gympie Regional Council over the state of his Kandanga-Imbil Rd property is facing eviction.

Owen Tregoning will return to the Planning and Environment Court later this month to plead his case.

Mr Tregoning was ordered to pay $55,000 in legal costs earlier this year after the council took him to court for failing to heed warnings about illegal use of his land, which had not been approved for residential dwellings.

At the time, the council alleged Mr Tregoning was living in a derelict mini-village of caravans and makeshift shacks.

His neighbours also complained their rural lifestyle was being ruined by loud parties, the constant running of generators and the stench of soiled toilet paper.

Mr Tregoning was ordered to lodge an application for non-sewered, residential plumbing approval and submit to the council a building approval for the existing mobile homes.

He said he had complied, to the best of his ability, and could not understand why he was being dragged through the court system again.

"They (council) want me to move into a mobile home off my block of land after they made me stump it and hook the plumbing up,” he said.

"I don't know, they keep trying to take me to court for no reason.

"I just want to live on my block as an owner/builder and live in my mobile home while I build my shed.

"It is sitting there waiting to be built.”

In documents submitted to the Planning and Environment Court, Mr Tregoning is now facing eviction from his property for not complying with the court's original order.

To make matters more complicated, Mr Tregoning has just finished undergoing treatment for leukaemia and said he would have been able to comply earlier if council had been more understanding of his health condition.

"Chemo is no walk in the park,” he said.

While unable to comment on the matters currently before the courts, Gympie Regional Councillor Mark McDonald said the legislation is for the benefit of everyone.

"Simply put, the Planning Act is for the benefit of the whole community,” he said.

"It also takes into account sustainable land use.

"It is about being transparent.

"We are all on the same playing field and it is for the health and prosperity of the community.”