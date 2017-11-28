Menu
Eviction gone wrong nearly ends relationship

DOMESTIC: Violence almost led to a court-ordered relationship shut-down.
Arthur Gorrie
A COOLOOLA Coast man who told police he was was trying to evict his male partner from their home on September 24 almost saw the relationship ended by court order on Monday.

The court was told the man's partner had driven him to court and both were concerned that a no contact order would end their 14-month relationship.

The man pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order by punching the other man.

"They are still residing together,” the man's defence solicitor told the court.

"Both had been drinking and had an argument about one of them being in the shower too long. The violence was mutual,” she said, "but only my client had a Domestic Violence Order against him.”

Police told the court even if they wanted to stay together the community had put responsibility on police and the court to prevent violence.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined the man $800 and extended the existing order by three years to January 10, 2022, with no conviction recorded.

