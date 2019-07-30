Menu
FILE: A Sunshine Coast kebab store has closed its doors.
'Everything's gone': Owner loses it all in business collapse

Scott Sawyer
30th Jul 2019 2:10 PM
A BUSINESS which was booming thanks to hungry tradies during the new hospital's construction has had its doors closed due to unpaid debts.

Choice Kebab at Birtinya, opposite the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital, had enjoyed strong trade when it opened about three-and-a-half years ago, buoyed by tradies who would frequent the shop.

But a letter put up in the store advised the doors had closed for good, after landlords took possession of the premises and changed the locks due to unpaid rent.

The Choice Kebab shop on Eccles Blvd, Birtinya, has closed down.
Choice Kebab owner Halil Altinay said every year he'd waited for the potential foot traffic, which had been touted as significant, once the new hospital opened.

"It's one of the biggest hospitals. We were expecting very good business and unfortunately that didn't happen," Mr Altinay said.

"Eventually I couldn't afford the rent, I couldn't pay the last three months' rent."

Halil Altinay.
Mr Altinay said he'd sold a unit and a car and poured the proceeds into his business in a bid to save it, but it was all in vain.

"It's a terrible situation, but what can I do, it's part of life," he said.

"Everything's gone, unfortunately I couldn't save it."

He said he'd poured significant savings into the fit-out of the Birtinya store as well.

Mr Altinay has also owned Choice Kebab at Coolum for about eight years and plans to now focus his attention on that store.

"It (Birtinya) will be alright in the future, but it will take a little bit of time," he said.

"It definitely needs more people, more foot traffic.

"Right at the beginning it was alright, with hospital tradesmen, but as soon as the hospital was complete business turned."

Earlier this year Raw Energy Pulse closed its doors in the same complex, while other hospitality operators spoke of the struggles with business and a lack of expected foot traffic creating headaches for business owners.

