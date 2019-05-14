Everything you need to know before you vote in Wide Bay
THIS weekend's federal election is fast approaching and there's a lot of information to digest ahead May 18.
But who are the candidates? What are their policies on key issues like health, jobs, and renewable energy? Where can people vote?
With this diverse set of questions in mind we have compiled all this information and more right here in one handy, all-you-need-to-know article.
Where can I vote?
Pre-poll
Gympie early voting centre
Gympie Senior Citizens Centre
40 Mellor St
The booth is open from 8.30am-5.30pm Tuesday and Thursday, and 8.30am-6pm on Wednesday and Friday.
Saturday May 18
All booths open from 8am-6pm.
AMAMOOR: Amamoor State School Mary St Not wheelchair accessible
BAUPLE: Bauple State School 8 Forestry Rd Assisted wheelchair access
BOONOOROO: Boonooroo Hall Eckert Rd Assisted wheelchair access
BOREEN POINT: Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club 24 Boreen Pde Assisted wheelchair access
BROOWEENA: Brooweena State School Lahey St Assisted wheelchair access
CHATSWORTH: Chatsworth Community Hall 3 Allen Rd Assisted wheelchair access
CHERBOURG: Cherbourg Council Chambers 22 Barambah Ave Assisted wheelchair access
CLOYNA: Cloyna State School 8 William Webber Rd Assisted wheelchair access
COOLOOLA COVE: Veterans & Community Hall 1 Santa Maria Ct Assisted wheelchair access
COORAN: Cooran State School 31 James St Assisted wheelchair access
COOROY: Cooroy RSL Memorial Hall 23-29 Maple St Assisted wheelchair access
CURRA: Curra Community Hall 10-22 David Dr Assisted wheelchair access
FEDERAL: Federal State School 40 Middle Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
GLENWOOD: Glenwood State School 13 Glenwood School Rd Assisted wheelchair access
GOOMBOORIAN: Goomboorian Memorial Hall 5 Ross Rd Assisted wheelchair access
GOOMERI: Goomeri State School 5 Munro St Not wheelchair accessible
GRANVILLE: Granville Community Kindergarten 162 Cambridge St Assisted wheelchair access
GREENS CREEK: Gympie East State School 219 Cedar Pocket Rd Assisted wheelchair access
GUNALDA: Gunalda State School King St Assisted wheelchair access
GYMPIE:
- Gympie Church of Christ 57 Horseshoe Bend Assisted wheelchair access
- Gympie Senior Citizens Centre 40 Mellor St Assisted wheelchair access
- Gympie State High School Cootharaba Rd Assisted wheelchair access
- James Nash High School 109 Myall St Assisted wheelchair access
IMBIL: Mary Valley State College Yabba Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
JONES HILL: Jones Hill State School 21 McIntosh Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
KANDANGA: Kandanga Hall 81 Main St Assisted wheelchair access
KILKIVAN: Kilkivan State School 6 Council St Assisted wheelchair access
KIN KIN: Kin Kin State School 26-32 Main St Not wheelchair accessible
KYBONG: Lifestyle Villages 1513 Bruce Hwy Not wheelchair accessible
LOWER WONGA: Lower Wonga Hall 7 Lower Wonga Hall Rd Assisted wheelchair access
MARYBOROUGH:
- Aldridge State High School 68 Boys Ave Assisted wheelchair access
- Maryborough West State School 149 North St Not wheelchair accessible
- St Paul's Memorial Hall 200 Adelaide St Assisted wheelchair access
- Sunbury State School 545 Alice St Assisted wheelchair access
MOTHAR MOUNTAIN: Mothar Mountain Community Hall Lot 374 Noosa Rd Assisted wheelchair access
MUNGAR: Mungar State School 1143 Mungar Rd Assisted wheelchair access
MURGON: Murgon PCYC 40 Macalister St Assisted wheelchair access
NOOSAVILLE:
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall 115 Eumundi-Noosa Rd Assisted wheelchair access
- Noosa Baptist Church Hall 213 Weyba Rd Assisted wheelchair access
- Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall 202 Beckmans Rd Assisted wheelchair access
PEREGIAN BEACH: Peregian Beach Kindergarten 13 Rufous St Assisted wheelchair access
PIE CREEK: Pie Creek Hall 488 Eel Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
POMONA: Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall 6 Reserve St Assisted wheelchair access
RAINBOW BEACH: Rainbow Beach State School 1 Warooga St Assisted wheelchair access
SOUTHSIDE: Gympie South State School 50 Exhibition Rd Assisted wheelchair access
SUNSHINE BEACH: Sunshine Beach State School 269 David Low Way Assisted wheelchair access
TANSEY: Tansey Hall 35 Tansey Hall Rd Not wheelchair accessible
TEWANTIN:
- Noosaville State School 75 Beckmans Rd Assisted wheelchair access
- Tewantin State School 10 Werin St Assisted wheelchair access
TIARO: Tiaro State School 1 Forgan Tce Assisted wheelchair access
TIN CAN BAY: Tuncunba Hall 20 Gympie Rd Not wheelchair accessible
TINANA: Tinana State School 239 Gympie Rd Assisted wheelchair access
TINBEERWAH: Tinbeerwah Hall 863 Sunrise Rd Assisted wheelchair access
VETERAN: Veteran Hall 594 Sandy Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
WIDGEE: Widgee State School 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Rd Assisted wheelchair access
WOLVI: Wolvi State School 936 Kin Kin Rd Not wheelchair accessible
Who are the candidates?
Q&A: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CANDIDATES
CLICK BELOW FOR CANDIDATES POLICIES ON:
Who they are, at a glance.
Daniel Bryar, Greens
Mr Bryar lives in the coastal hinterland with his wife and two young children in a house he built himself.
He has worked in business and IT for the past 15 years and currently runs a construction company that builds sustainable and affordable homes and workplaces for clients in the public and private sector.
Jason Scanes, Labor
Mr Scanes, the former Maryborough RSL CEO, made national headlines last year as he lobbied the Federal Government to help bring his wartime Afghani interpreter to Australia.
The father of three founded Forsaken Fighters, a group aimed at representing those who have assisted the Australian military at their own personal peril.
Andrew Schebella, Unitaed Australia Party
Mr Schebella has experience as a business owner and manager.
Llew O'Brien, Liberal National Party of Queensland
Mr O'Brien spent the past three years serving as the Wide Bay's federal member,taking over from Nationals stalwart Warren Truss.
An ex-police officer, he has made mental health, road safety and and dairy farmers focal points of his term in office.
Tim Jerome, Independent
GYMPIE council Division 8 by-election candidate and who has worked as a school teacher Tim Jerome has thrown his hat into the ring as an independent challenger in the upcoming federal election.
Mr Jerome launched his social media campaign presenting himself as an alternative to the major parties, highlighting politicians' pay packets and their detachment from the average taxpayer as a key piece of his election platform.
Jasmine Smith, Fraser Anning's National Conservative Party
A SELF-described "old school knockabout”, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party Wide Bay candidate Jasmine Smith says her blue collar job has kept her in touch with voters.
Miss Smith said roads, jobs and health were three of the key issues at play in the Wide Bay in the upcoming election.
He career resume includes working in retail management, as a disability carer, concrete truck driver and delivery driver.
Aaron Vico, One Nation
No information or photo has been supplied for this candidate.