Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protest
Protest
News

Everything you need to know about Wednesday protest

by Nicole Pierre
28th Aug 2019 4:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE commuters have been urged to allow more travel time amid another peak hour protest scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Greenie protesters will meet at the intersection of Edward Street and Queen Street at 8am Wednesday before marching up Alice Street to Parliament House. The protest is set to finish at 8.45am.

Queensland Police said they have been alerted to Wednesday's protest and have urged commuters travelling to Brisbane's CBD to allow more travel time.

"QPS acknowledges the right to lawful and peaceful protest and is committed to working with groups to facilitate protest through lawful activities," a police spokesman told The Courier-Mail this evening.

"Traffic may be disrupted for a short period of time during the morning peak. Commuters travelling to the city should allow extra travel time.

"Unlawful activity posing a risk to the safety of individuals, disruption of services or operations lawfully undertaken by business, will not be tolerated by the QPS," he said.

Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri said the green light to protest was a "win" after a magistrate ruled in favour of the protest earlier on Tuesday.

"The Lord Mayor today tried to take me to court," he said on social media after the ruling.

"They applied to the Magistrate's court preventing (Wednesday's) protest and the court happily found in my favour.

"This is a small but significant win in the ongoing struggle to defend our basic civil liberties but we can't be complacent," he said.

It comes just weeks after climate activist group Extinction Rebellion's protest which saw more than seventy people arrested.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane brisbane city council greens protest

Top Stories

    NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    premium_icon NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    Education This year’s NAPLAN tests have produced a mixed bag of results for Queensland, as the standardised approach continues to come under fire from critics.

    • 28th Aug 2019 4:55 AM
    Free flu jabs for kids ... if the minister approves

    premium_icon Free flu jabs for kids ... if the minister approves

    Health “The risks of complications for kids who contract the flu are high."

    Gympie business needs to replace land taken for Bypass

    premium_icon Gympie business needs to replace land taken for Bypass

    Council News DA made to compensate for resumed land.

    Equestrian centre name one of 5 things on council's agenda

    premium_icon Equestrian centre name one of 5 things on council's agenda

    Council News Council floats answer to question of 'how soon is too soon?'