Everything you need to know about the Queen's Baton Relay

AS AUSTRALIA counts down to the start of Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next month, preparations are being finalised in Gympie ahead of the Queen's Baton arrival on Monday.

The Queen's Baton Relay is a Commonwealth Games tradition that celebrates the Commonwealth's diversity.

The baton carries a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II that calls the commonwealth athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition.

It will arrive in Gympie on Monday at about 12.47pm with the relay commencing shortly after.

The final leg of the event will be completed at around 2pm when the baton leaves town for Tewantin.

Each baton bearer will carry the baton for an average of 200-250 metres at a speed of five kilometres per hour.

This means the duration of each baton bearer segment will take approximately two to three minutes. The length of the relay covers about five kilometres.

There will be several vantage spots to watch the event.

The best spots however include Memorial Park and the Gold City Centre Stage, Mary St, Gympie Civic Centre car park on Mellor St, Rattler Station on Tozer St and One Mile Ovals on Brisbane Rd.

Festivities start at 11.30am and will feature local artist and country music star Caitlyn Shadbolt as well as entertainer Games Boy.

Gympie Regional Council is advising Baton Relay goers that Mary Street will be closed to traffic from 9.30am-2pm on Monday.

Residents parked in Mary Street after 9.30am will have a two hour window (until 11.30am) to remove their vehicle from the street, however no incoming traffic will be permitted during this time.

All other areas on the relay route outside of Mary Street (Monkland to the Fiveways) will be closed to traffic from 12.30pm-2pm.

Pedestrians will be able to enter the street, and council will be providing free entertainment in the town centre.

Council advises that people may park in designated parking areas outside of the road closures and walk to your workplace, ride to work or arrange for someone to drop you off at the edge of the route.

You can also watch the relay from the edge of the road closure.

The CBD will be open again from 2pm onwards.

List of baton bearers and times they will be running.

The Queen's Baton will be carried by 25 baton bearers through Gympie.

12.59pm: Leonora Cox.

1.02pm: Isabelle Cantle.

1.04pm: Helen Garrett.

1.06pm: Jennifer Harragon.

1.09pm: Amber Spence.

1.11pm: Craig Mathisen.

1.13pm: Jack chambers.

1.16pm: Jason McPherson.

1.18pm: Helen Bartlett.

1.21: John Buckley.

1.23pm: Maddison shannon.

1.25pm: Lewin Cleary.

1.28pm: Jarred Brook.

1.30pm: Ashleigh Rimmington.

1.32pm: Charlotte Blackwood.

1.35pm: Alexia Broome.

1.37pm: Chantelle Chippindall.

1.39pm: Brennon Dowrick.

1.42pm: Georgia Nugent.

1.44pm: Natalie Upshall.

1.47pm: Troy Rowlands.

1.49pm: Kate Carmichael.

1.50pm: Eleisha McInnes.

1.54pm: Glen McMurtrie.

1.56pm: Henry bath.

Road closures

9.30am-2pm

Mary Street.

12.30pm-2pm

River Rd, Jaycee Way, Reef St, Mellor Street, Tozer St, Tozer Park Rd, Everson Rd, Bachelor Rd, Cootharaba Rd, Crescent Rd, Wises Rd.

Road blocks

12.30pm-2pm

River Rd near Albert Park, Kitts Ln, Stuart St, Young St, Jaycee Wy, Monkland St, Reef St, Nash St, Lawrence St, Excelsior Rd, Caledonian Hill, Alma St, Fern St, Amy St, Power St, Chapple St, Lady Mary Tce, Station Rd, Black St, Glanmire St, Cogan St, Sorrel St, Fisher Ln, Cootharaba Rd near Rifle Range Rd, Ashford Rd, George St, William St, Wises Rd at Byron St, Smyth St, Red Hill Rd at Crescent Rd, John St at Crescent Rd.