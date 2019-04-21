‘It’s a slap in the face’: Meghan blasted

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, leaves after visiting the National Theatre in London. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry owe it to the British public to make the birth of their first child a public affair, a royal commentator has claimed.

Appearing on Sky News, royal expert Carole Malone blasted the couple's decision to keep the birth of their first child private and said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should "give back" to the British public, The Sun reports.

The 64-year-old believes that Brits should be allowed to celebrate the arrival alongside parents Meghan and Harry, as they truly "care" about the birth of Baby Sussex.

But last week Meghan and Harry made an announcement detailing that they would be celebrating 'privately as a family', and not posing for photos as is tradition with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Carole said: "Someone needs to explain to me how a statement announcing the baby's name, weight and gender, would invade their privacy or deny them precious family time.

"This is an unprecedented slap in the face for those legions of decent ordinary people who love the Royal Family and who think the Royal birth as a national celebration.

"No one is expecting Meghan to parade her baby minutes after giving birth, and, of course, they're entitled to private time with the Baby Sussex.

"But how hard would it be to spend two miserly minutes outside the hospital waving and smiling at people who only want to wish them well?

"Us Brits give so much to the Royal Family, and we also pay for the privilege of having them. Isn't it time the Royals gave something back?"

And while some have responded that the public have no reason to impede on Harry and Meghan's privacy, some have taken to social media to agree with the royal correspondent's statement.

One woman said: "Quite right. We as the public have watched Meghan keep a hand on her bump for the last nine months but now she's too important to share the baby with the public."

"Royals are aware of certain duties they must carry out and they can't pick and chose which ones and when because it doesn't suit," another said.

A third simply added: "Whether they like it or not, Royalty is partly public property."

But others clapped back, with one saying: "People's entitlement amazes me - it's their child, they are the first time parents and therefore they deserve some privacy."

BOY OR GIRL?

With the imminent arrival of Harry and Meghan's baby, there are lots of questions to be answered.

We explain everything you need to know before the big day.

Will Meghan give birth to a boy or a girl?

No one knows and the royals have been tight-lipped about it.

It's unclear whether the couple have found out.

The public is definitely backing a girl with punters heavily tipping a female royal baby.

WHEN IS THE BABY DUE?

At first it was believed the royal baby would be born in the English spring (March to June).

Meghan later revealed she was due at the end of April or the start of May.

The baby's two royal cousins were born at about the same time, with Prince Louis born on April 23 and Princess Charlotte on May 2.

Meghan touches her growing belly. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

The public thinks the baby will be a girl. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

BABY'S NAME?

The baby's name is the big question on everyone's lips.

There aren't any specific guidelines for naming royal babies but tradition is usually followed.

The favourites if it's a girl, according to bookmakers, are Victoria, Diana and Alice.

If it's a boy the favourites are Albert, Phillip and Arthur.

THE SURNAME?

Surprisingly the child may not have a surname because it could be given a tile.

One option is the royal family's surname; Mountbatten-Windsor.

That name is a portmanteau of the Queen and Prince Phillip's surnames.

The baby could also be given the title given to them by the Queen; Sussex.

Prince Harry's older brother William has Cambridge listed on his children's birth certificates.

Harry and Meghan have been tight-lipped about the baby. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga/AP

COULD THE BABY BE KING OR QUEEN?

So what's the chances of the baby becoming the King or Queen of England?

Theoretically it's possible, but it's a longshot.

There are six other royals in line for the throne, making the new baby the seventh in the queue.

WILL BABY SUSSEX BE A HRH?

We don't know - that is entirely up to the Queen.

Previously, only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales was styled a prince, and under those old rules, Charlotte would only have been a lady. However, under Her Maj's tweaks, all of Will and Kate's kids are styled as HRH prince or princess.

The Queen gets to decide if she wants to bestow Harry and Meghan's bundle of joy with the honour of being termed a HRH (though given how much she adores Harry, it would not be a huge surprise if she did).

WHAT TITLE WILL THE BABY GET?

A bit of a crappy one.

Under those 2012 letters of patent, Harry and Meghan's child cannot be a prince or princess and will only end up as either an earl or a lady.

This is the case with Hazza's uncle, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex. When he and wife Sophie became parents, their children got pretty crummy titles, given they are Lizzie's grandchildren. Their daughter is known as Lady Louise Windsor and their son is James, Viscount Severn. (However, when Philip dies, it is widely believed Edward will be made Duke of Edinburgh so James will be known as the Earl of Wessex. Lady Louise gets nothing because boys rule, girls drool according to the positively archaic titles system.)

Harry and Meghan's sproglet will get a similar title. If it is a girl, she will be known as Lady Something Mountbatten-Windsor. If it is a boy, he will get one of the lesser titles that the Queen gave Harry on his wedding day, so he will most likely be the Earl of Dumbarton. Any more boys they have will be known as Lord Such and Such Mountbatten-Windsor.