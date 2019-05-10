Everything we know about The Coffee Club coming to Gympie

GET READY: The Coffee Club will be moving into this space in Gympie Central in the next few months.

ONE of the nation's most contemporary cafe chains has secured a site at Gympie's Central Shopping Centre, with an anticipated opening in the next few months.

The popular home-gown Australian chain, that has more than 360 stores across nine countries, will make its Gympie debut most likely by late July, a Coffee Club spokesman said.

The family-friendly store will be positioned in one of the centre's larger spaces at the end of the food court and will include alfresco dining.

It will replace the former Central Medical Centre rooms, and be positioned next to EB Games and the new indoor play area at the shopping centre, Gympie Central centre manager Jenine Rogers said.

"We're always looking at ways to make the experience at Gympie Central better, easier and more enjoyable and this week we unveiled our new children's play area which is part of a recent $150,000 reinvestment in our centre.”

The Coffee Club spokesman could not comment on the look, menu or capacity of the new restaurant, but promised further details in the coming weeks.

The first Coffee Club store was opened at Eagle Street Pier in Brisbane in late 1989 by friends Emmanuel Kokoris and Emmanuel Drivas, who sought to fill the void of finding nowhere to get a late night cuppa in their area.

The Coffee Club became a franchise in 1994.