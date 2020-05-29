Everything new to streaming next month

It's a busy month ahead and with cinemas still out of action for a few more weeks, you'll be relieved to hear there's some great stuff coming out on the many, many, many streaming services Australia now has.

What We Do in the Shadows S2 (Binge/Foxtel Now, June 25): We were all sceptical when we heard that Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi was going to reboot their cult classic film as a TV series and move the setting from Wellington to Staten Island - why mess with perfection? But the first season proved that it was a masterstroke move and we can't wait for more.

The Souvenir (Amazon Prime, June 12): Lauded across the film festival circuit last year, The Souvenir will finally be available for a wider audience. Starring Honor Swinton Byrne alongside her real-life mother Tilda Swinton, this film by Joanna Hogg is a thoughtful and singular coming-of-age story about an artist and her older boyfriend.

Perry Mason (Foxtel Now, June 22): Set in a booming Los Angeles in 1932, this miniseries is an origin story of the famous TV lawyer of the 1950s and 1960s. There's a child kidnapping, glamorous movie stars and oil riches. Best of all, it stars Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow. Dream cast.

Perry Mason, the beginning.

RELATED: Seven movies to watch this week at home

Marcella S3 (Netflix, June 14): More than two years after the previous Marcella series, Anna Friel's prickly, volatile and brilliant detective returns, this time as an undercover agent on a dangerous mission in Belfast where she's infiltrated a crime family.

Das Boot S2 (SBS On Demand, June 26): A historical dramatisation with an international cast including Vicky Krieps, Tom Wlaschiha and Vincent Kartheiser, the World War II drama returns with three interweaving storylines set in New Rochelle, New York and on a submarine transporting three German saboteurs to the US.

Quiz (BBC First on Foxtel Now/Fetch, June 24): A three-part miniseries starring Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford and Michael Sheen, it chronicles the real-life 2001 cheating scandal involving Major Charles Ingram, his wife Diana (yes, Charles and Diana) and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? The series was broadcast earlier in the UK to huge buzz.

Quiz was a huge hit out of the UK.

New to Binge? Get your two-week free trial of Australia's newest streaming service

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix, June 12): This anticipated Netflix movie directed and co-written by provocateur filmmaker Spike Lee is expected to be one of the highlights of the streamer's movie offerings in 2020. The story is of four African-American Vietnam veterans who return to the former battlefields in search of buried treasure.

The Farewell (Amazon Prime, June 4): Lulu Wang's deeply personal family story about her dying grandmother and an elaborate ruse to keep the diagnosis hidden from her was one of the standout films of 2019, and featured a surprising and emotional performance from comedian Awkwafina.

Grand Designs House of the Year S5 (Foxtel Now, June 4): There are grand designs and then there are GRAND designs. As much as the regular series provides that injection of aspiration house porn, the House of the Year series is a supercharged dose of residential architecture that push the boundaries and change the landscape.

Filthy Rich & Homeless will play over three nights in June Supplied by SBS-TV.

Filthy Rich & Homeless S3 (SBS On Demand, June 9): SBS's docuseries exploring the plight of homelessness in Australia returns with another group of five prominent Australians swapping out their warm, high thread count bed sheets for the rough streets, experiencing what many Australians go through every night. This year's cohort includes Andrew Rochford and Pauline Nguyen.

Moonlight (Netflix, June 1): The almost-not Oscar winner hits Netflix this month and anyone who hasn't seen this transformative film should remedy that immediately. Set in Miami, it follows a young boy from a poor background across three stages in his life - as a kid, a teen and a young man - discovering his sexuality. It's an emotional tour de force.

McKellen: Playing the Part (DocPlay, June 1): The Ian McKellen who sits in front of the camera is equal parts charming, playful and introspective as he begins to unravel the layers that make up his life - a life lived on stage, in front of people, out in the streets fighting for gay rights, but also behind closed doors.

Dead Still (Acorn TV, June 29): Starring Michael Smiley, this Irish-Canadian production is set in 1880s Dublin in the fledgling world of post-mortem photography. Main character Brock is the expert in his profession but there's a new rival on the scene, who may just be creating his own clients. It's billed as a little bit dramatic, a little bit mysterious and a little bit darkly funny.

Dead Still will be on Acorn TV.

Yellowstone S3 (Stan, June 22): This Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley western has a dedicated fan following who is champing for more episodes of this conservative-leaning series about a rancher whose enormous land is facing constant threats from the government, developers and a bordering Indian reservation.

Umbrellas of Cherbourg (Stan, June 15 & Foxtel Now, June 1): Fans of movie musicals know that Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a grand, sweeping romance, often placing it at the apex of the genre. It stars a young Catherine Deneuve as the daughter of an umbrella boutique owner and Nino Castelnuovo as the mechanic she loves.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S1-13 (Amazon Prime, June 5): Who would've pegged that It's Always Sunny will end up being the longest-running live-action sitcom in American history - which it will become with its upcoming 15th season. Catch up on the gang's shenanigans over the years with its first 13 instalments.

Artemis Fowl (Disney+, June 12): Based on a popular children's novel series, the film adaptation has had something of a tortured path to release. Originally slated for the cinemas last year, it was pushed to May and then pushed to streaming in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench and is the story about a 12-year-old boy born into a long line of criminal masterminds.

Dads (Apple TV+, June 19): The first feature documentary from Bryce Dallas Howards, whose father is Ron Howard, is an exploration of modern fatherhood. The film will centre on six fathers around the world and also feature celebs including Judd Apatow, Neil Patrick Harris, Will Smith and Ken Jeong.

Share your TV and movies obsessions | @wenleima

Originally published as Everything new to streaming next month