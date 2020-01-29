Everything new to streaming next month

WE'RE properly back into the swing of things with all those holidays behind us and yet still heatwaves in front of us.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine S7 (SBS On Demand, February 7): Nine-nine! Any new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine feels like a blessed bonus after its axing by one network and then revival by another. This is a TV series that keeps getting better with each season and one of the few ensemble comedies where each character is compellingly filled out.

Nine-nine!

To All the Boys PS I Love You (Netflix, February 12): The anticipated sequel to surprise Netflix teen romance To All the Boys I've Loved Before is tantalisingly close. The sequel finds Lara Jean and Peter properly coupled up, but when another one of the boys she sent a love letter to in the first movie shows up, trouble is afoot.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet S1 (Apple TV+, February 7): From the folks over at It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest is an oddball and sharp comedy that follows a group of video game developers. Like any great workplace comedy, the interpersonal challenges make for biting laughs. It stars Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, F. Abraham Murray and Australian Charlotte Nicdao.

The Great British Bake-Off S10 (Foxtel Now, February 4): Cakes! Pies! Tarts! Enormous structures made of biscuit. The tantalising goods confected before your eyes will really salivate your tastebuds while the series imparts on you a sense that everything is right with the world.

Kidding S2 (Stan, February 9): Jim Carrey's sad and depressed children's TV host returns for a second season in February in this dark dramedy created by Dave Holstein (Weeds). Carrey's Eternal Sunshine director Michel Gondry helmed the majority of the first season episodes, lending what could've been an average show a surrealist quirk.

The Chef Show Volume 3 (Netflix, February 19): Actor and director Jon Favreau's cooking show with chef Roy Choi returns for its third outing as the two men cook their way around the joint with their famous buddies. Who knew a lifestyle series spun off a fictional film would be so charming and winning?

Mary Steenburgen has just realised she’s also a songwriter.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist S1 (Stan, February 17): If you're looking to fill that void left by the end of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Zoey's is here to make it all better. A musical series, it stars Jane Levy as a tech coder who discovers she can now read people's minds but only in the form of chart-toppers. It co-stars Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and Skylar Astin.

Better Call Saul S5 (Stan, February 24): It may have started off as a Breaking Bad spin-off but Better Call Saul has long managed to become its own beast, even as it hurtles closer to Jimmy McGill's total transformation into Saul Goodman. This season features a posthumous performance from Robert Forster.

Hunters S1 (Amazon Prime, February 21): Even Al Pacino is getting in the TV game - Hunters is his first regular foray into the medium since the Angels in America miniseries 17 years earlier. Pacino plays a Nazi hunter in 1977 New York City, where they've discovered hundreds of secret Nazis looking to establish a Fourth Reich in the US.

Homeland S8 (SBS On Demand, February 7): The Claire Danes spy series is finally coming to an end. The final season will take place largely in Afghanistan and will go back to being a contained espionage story. Saul is now the national security adviser, while Carrie will be recovering from her time in a Russian prison.

The Clone Wars returns after six years off screen.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 (Disney+, February 21): It's going to be a while before we get more of Baby Yoda, so to tide you over, Disney+ is giving fans the final season of The Clone Wars, a beloved animated Star Wars animated series last on screen in 2014. This instalment will have 12 episodes with Dave Filoni serving as showrunner. The story will explore the lead-up to Revenge of the Sith.

Certain Women (SBS On Demand, February 6): Kelly Reichardt's quiet and low-key film is a triptych of stories about three women in Montana, played by Michelle Williams, Laura Dern and Lily Gladstone. It's a stunning, revelatory film about relatively mundane matters, but its restraint is what makes it sing.

High Maintenance S4 (Foxtel Now, February 14): Don't mistake High Maintenance's laid-back and easy vibe for shallowness because this excellent anthology-type series is one of the smartest shows around. It follows a marijuana delivery guy around New York City, stepping into the lives of the city's many residents for 30 minutes at a time.

Locke & Key (Netflix, February 7): Another entry in the deluge of Netflix teen-focused shows with a supernatural element, Locke & Key is based on the popular comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. It involves a family who moves into their ancestral home, a place of magical keys, evil realms and demonic spirits.

Locke & Key is based on a popular comic book series.

Catastrophe S4 (Stan, February 21): The Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney comedy's final season ends on a romantic note. For a series that spent the previous three years half-convinced the characters shouldn't be together, it was a poignant evolution and testament to the show's complex writing.

Babylon Berlin S3 (Netflix, February 28): The moody and stylish German series is set during the Weimar Republic interwar period, a time of social upheaval and deep wounds. It focuses on a top cop who returns to Berlin to rid the city of a crime ring.

Project Blue Book S2 (SBS On Demand, February 19): Based on the files of the real-life Project Blue Book, this History Channel historical drama centres on UFO-ologist Dr Allen Hynek's (Aidan Gillan) investigations into unexplained phenomena in the US. The first two episodes of the new season focus on the infamous 1947 Roswell incident.

The Trial of Christine Keeler (Foxtel Now, February 16): English model Christine Keeler was at the centre of the Profumo Affair, a 1960s political scandal that took down many careers. This new TV series starring Sophie Cookson, James Norton and Ben Miles is a dramatisation of that tumultuous time.

Capernaum (SBS On Demand, February 13): This gritty, award-winning Lebanese film, directed by Nadine Labaki, tells the affecting story of a 12-year-old boy from the slums of Beirut who's left to fend for himself when he runs away from his family. Months later, he ends up in jail for stabbing a man, and the story flashes back to how and why it happened.